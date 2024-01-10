BUBLY SPARKLING WATER TAKES ON DRY JANUARY HELPING CONSUMERS BREAK OUT THE BUBLY…AT THE PRESS OF A BUTTON

With new 'press for bubly' buttons, the sparkling water brand is giving lucky consumers a chance to receive complimentary bubly for an entire year delivered right to their doorsteps 

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While popping champagne is synonymous with the New Year, in recent years many Americans have resolved to take a different approach by embarking on Dry January. However, despite their efforts, the average American only lasts 10 days into Dry January, and nearly one in ten gave up by January 3rd. So, bubly sparkling water is making it a little easier for consumers to skip the bubbly—and instead of pressing for champagne this January, 'press for bubly.' Beginning today, lucky fans will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win their very own, limited run press for bubly button.

Inspired by the viral 'press for champagne' trend seen across social feeds nationwide, the 'press for bubly' buttons are equipped with LTE and GPS technology that will grant select winners in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago the gift of free bubly at the touch of a fingertip. Those with the button will receive complimentary bubly for an entire year delivered right to their doorsteps, making dreams of refreshing bubbles come true all year long.

"Since introducing bubly to market in 2018, we've seen consumers' affinity for sparkling water only continue to grow," said Patrick Gamble, Senior Brand Manager for bubly sparkling water. "Now, with the limited run 'press for bubly' button, we've unlocked LTE technology to deliver bubly at the press of a button, making it easier than ever for fans to get their hands on bubly sparkling water."

From now through January 31, those who are eligible* can enter for their chance to win at www.pressforbubly.com. Consumers nationwide will have an offer for a free bubly 8-pack, where one thousand randomly selected fans who enter their information into the form on the www.pressforbubly.com site will gain a free 8-pack—delivered directly to their door at no cost to them**. Be sure to follow along @bublywater on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X and TikTok for exciting updates.

* Winners must live in a Participating City Zip Code. Drawing will be at random based on eligible entries. One (1) bubly 8-pack per week, will be delivered to each winner once a week, for 52 consecutive weeks. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Internet access required. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and D.C. 18+ (19+ AL, NE). Promotion begins 1/10/2024 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET and ends on 1/31/24 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to additional restrictions in Official Rules at https://pressforbubly.com/#rules.

**One 8-pack per consumer. The free 8-pack (flavor subject to availability) will be shipped to the consumer's door at no cost to them.

