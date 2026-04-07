Buchanan Capital Partners and The Hanover Company Close Joint Venture for North Airport Logistics Center

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Capital Partners ("BCP"), an Austin-based commercial real estate investment firm, announced the capitalization and closing of North Airport Logistics Center, a 476,000-square-foot, cross-dock industrial development located in North Houston. The project is being developed in partnership with Houston-based The Hanover Company ("Hanover") and represents BCP's first joint venture with Hanover's industrial development platform.

North Airport Logistics Center

North Airport Logistics Center is strategically located along Rayford Road and FM 1960, approximately one mile north of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The site offers immediate access to major regional transportation infrastructure, including I-45, I-69, Beltway 8, and State Highway 99, positioning the project within one of Houston's most active and institutionally recognized industrial corridors.

The North Houston submarket has continued to attract large-scale corporate investment and industrial activity, supported by its proximity to IAH and Houston's broader logistics network. Recent announcements in the region include Eli Lilly's planned pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Northeast Houston and Foxconn's acquisition of the Fairbanks Logistics Park campus for advanced manufacturing and technology-related uses. These investments have further reinforced North Houston's role as a growing hub for logistics, manufacturing, and distribution operations.

Hanover will oversee development of the project, leveraging its vertically integrated platform and local Houston presence. The company has expanded its industrial development activities in recent years, focusing on infill and near-infill locations with durable long-term demand drivers. Leasing for North Airport Logistics Center will be led by CBRE and Faron Wiley.

"We are proud to have BCP as a trusted partner on this project," said James Melody, Development Partner at Hanover. "This development underscores our shared commitment to developing high-quality industrial facilities in strategic locations. North Airport Logistics Center will offer modern specifications, an efficient site layout, and over 3.50 acres of outside storage area to complement its access to Greater Houston's population and major transportation infrastructure."

"This partnership reflects our continued focus on working with experienced, best-in-class development partners that deliver superior product at a competitive cost basis in markets with strong industrial fundamentals," said Keith Buchanan, Founder of BCP. "North Airport is well positioned near IAH and major transportation corridors, and the project's design aligns with the operational needs of today's large-scale industrial users in a market where the majority of new institutional product includes multiple buildings designed for several tenants."

The joint venture further expands BCP's industrial footprint in Texas and underscores the firm's strategy of partnering with established development platforms on institutional-quality projects in major logistics markets.

About Buchanan Capital Partners

Buchanan Capital Partners, based in Austin, Texas, is a performance-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on delivering consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. BCP charges no fees, and its investors are paid in full before the firm receives compensation. BCP pursues strategies including direct acquisitions across product types and providing joint venture equity for opportunistic investments. BCP's Principal has a proven 28-year track record of successful investing across all commercial real estate product types, primarily in major Texas metros.

For more information about Buchanan Capital Partners, please visit www.buchanancp.com.

About The Hanover Company

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, The Hanover Company is a privately held real estate investment, development, and services firm with a vertically integrated platform spanning industrial, multifamily, and mixed-use development nationwide. In late 2021, Hanover Company launched its Industrial Division. Currently, six industrial projects are under construction, with a combined area of 2,294,019 square feet and a total capitalization of $341 million. The division's development pipeline is robust, featuring an additional $1.71 billion in projects slated to break ground. For more information, please visit www.hanoverco.com.

Contact:

Gentry Bowen

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512-673-7375

SOURCE Buchanan Capital Partners