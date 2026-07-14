Buchanan Capital Partners Forms Second Joint Venture with the Industrial Team at Crow Holdings Development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Capital Partners ("BCP"), an Austin-based, zero-fee commercial real estate investment firm, announced its recent capitalization of a 397,556 SF industrial development in the Northwest Atlanta / I-75 North Corridor of Georgia. The project, "Cass White Business Center," will be developed by Dallas-based Crow Holdings Development ("CHD") and marks BCP's second joint-venture with the prominent developer, following the firms' first venture at Rock Creek Center near Greensboro, North Carolina.

Cass White Business Center

Strategically located along the I-75 North corridor in Bartow County midway between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Cass White Business Center is well positioned to benefit from the region's accelerating growth, highlighted by the nearby ~$5 billion Hyundai Motor Group and SK On EV battery plant and Hanwha Qcells' $2.5 billion Georgia solar manufacturing expansion, which includes its new Cartersville facility. The site offers dual access to Interstate 75 and Georgia Highway 411 and sits within one of the Southeast's most active freight corridors, with proximity to the inland Appalachian Regional Port and its direct rail connection to the Port of Savannah.

With Conlan Company as the General Contractor, CHD's industrial team will oversee and manage the development of the project. Nathan Anderson of NAI Brannen Goddard will lead leasing efforts. See marketing materials here: Cass White Business Center Flyer.

"Cass White reflects our continued growth in industrial and our focus on partnering with best-in-class development partners like Crow Holdings Development's industrial team," said Keith Buchanan, Founder of BCP. "This marks our second joint venture with CHD and our first investment in the Atlanta market, and we look forward to strategically expanding our portfolio across one of the Southeast's strongest logistics corridors."

"We were drawn to Cass White by the same fundamentals that guide all of our industrial investments," added Ford Albert, Director at BCP. "BCP will continue to grow its industrial presence through both direct acquisitions and JV developments that offer durable downside risk mitigants—strategic locations near significant job growth, favorable supply and demand dynamics, and a low-cost basis."

This joint venture further expands BCP's industrial footprint across the Sun Belt and reinforces the firm's reputation as a leader in strategic, growth-oriented real estate investments that prioritize value creation and investor trust.

About Buchanan Capital Partners

Buchanan Capital Partners, based in Austin, Texas, is a performance-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on delivering consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. BCP charges no fees, and its investors are paid in full before the firm receives compensation. BCP pursues strategies including direct acquisitions across product types and providing joint venture equity for opportunistic investments. BCP's Principal has a proven 28-year track record of successful investing across all commercial real estate product types, primarily in major Texas metros.

For more information about Buchanan Capital Partners, please visit www.buchanancp.com.

About Crow Holdings Development

Crow Holdings Development (CHD) is a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States. Led by a highly experienced leadership team, CHD has developed nearly 300,000 multifamily units since 1977 and more than 80 million square feet of industrial space since 2013 and is a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with over 75 years of history, $35 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. The firm's ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

Contact:

Gentry Bowen

[email protected]

512-673-7375

SOURCE Buchanan Capital Partners