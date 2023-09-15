Buchanan Launches Secure, Private AI Platform BuchananArtifex

The proprietary tool will be part of the data literacy program set up by the firm's BuchananInnovate initiative.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, a leader in legal services and enterprise technology solutions, announced the launch of its revolutionary AI platform, BuchananArtifex, as a critical initiative of Buchanan's data literacy program. Developed in-house at BuchananInnovate, the firm's newly inaugurated digital solution center, this state-of-the-art platform leverages OpenAI's powerful Large Language Models via secure API. BuchananInnovate aims to expose legal and government relations teams to cutting-edge technologies that can meaningfully impact the delivery of legal services while equipping them with a deep understanding of the technologies' limitations and their respective solutions, enabling them to engage in nuanced conversations across various levels.

The BuchananArtifex AI platform is designed to give Buchanan lawyers and government relations professionals a tool to enhance their research capabilities and understanding of legal and legislative issues that affect clients and the industries that the firm serves. The private AI Platform will provide convenience, access and user experience while upholding the strictest security and data privacy measures for the firm's internal users, all while helping them deliver more value to the firm's clients.

In an ever-evolving legal landscape constrained by the limitations of current technology, Buchanan introduces a game-changing solution in BuchananArtifex. This AI platform explicitly targets two of the industry's most acute pain points—the lack of enduring memory in AI chatbots, and the necessity for immediate, accurate data. "Our priority is to align the technology closely with our users' actual needs and feedback. We wanted to provide a tool that meets and exceeds functionality, security, and usability expectations. The continuous improvement culture at Buchanan has been instrumental in achieving this," said Scott Angelo, Chief Information Officer at Buchanan.

Jeff Lagana, Director of Enterprise Operations and Security responsible for development, added, "Since our first release in early June, we have been working hard to make enhancements based on feedback from our pilot group of lawyers, government relations and business professionals and to take advantage of new technologies that are becoming available. Our adherence to continuous improvement and development ensures we are agile and responsive to client needs."

BuchananArtifex raises the bar, setting a new benchmark for what AI can achieve and what the legal sector should expect from technological advancements.

To learn more about the BuchananArtifex platform, visit https://www.bipc.com/buchanan-launches-secure,-private-ai-platform-buchananartifex

