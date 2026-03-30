Bucked Up® Launches "Castaway" -- A Nearly $5 Million National Campaign, a Cinematic In-House Commercial, and More Than 1,000 Prizes Including an Island Getaway

The supplement and beverage brand — now in more than 75,000 U.S. retail locations — makes its largest national media investment with a campaign hitting national broadcast, CTV, YouTube, TikTok, and beyond.

OREM, Utah, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement and beverage brands, today launched "Castaway" — a full-scale national campaign backed by nearly $5 million in media investment, running March 30 through May 30, 2026. The campaign is anchored by a 30-second hero commercial conceived, written, and produced entirely by Bucked Up's in-house creative team, with no outside agency involvement.

Mike drinks a Bucked Up® Rocket Pop energy drink on the beach in a still from the Bucked Up® Castaway commercial.

The "Castaway" spot follows a man stranded on a remote island who discovers a washed-up supply of Bucked Up energy drinks and protein. Fueled up, he stops merely surviving and starts thriving. When he has the chance to spell out SOS with the cans, he spells out "SEND MORE." When rescue finally arrives, he refuses to leave.

See it in action. Watch the official launch commercial here: https://youtu.be/s6CLgyMiZUM

The campaign runs across national broadcast, connected TV, YouTube, TikTok, paid social, programmatic display, and digital audio. It marks Bucked Up's largest national media investment to date and its most expansive push to drive household penetration since the brand's founding in 2016.

"Once you find Bucked Up, you don't want to go back — and we wanted to build a campaign as big as that truth," said Ryan Gardner, CEO of Bucked Up®. "A national commercial made entirely in-house, real prizes, a real shot at an island getaway. This is Bucked Up putting its money exactly where its mission is."

"The energy and supplement category is crowded, but Castaway embraces the brand's personality in an engaging way — and then rewards people for their time," said Erin Bettner, Chief Marketing Officer of Bucked Up®. "Our media strategy puts this in front of tens of millions of consumers during the NFL Draft and beyond. Paired with a sweepstakes of this scale, it's a campaign built to turn attention into loyalty."

The Castaway Sweepstakes

The Bucked Up Castaway Sweepstakes opens March 30 and runs through 11:59 PM ET on May 30, 2026, at www.buckedupgiveaways.com. No purchase necessary. All eligible entrants unlock an instant-win game upon entry.

The grand prize: a**$11,500 tropical island resort getaway** — round-trip flights, resort lodging, meals, and rental car — plus a full year's supply of Bucked Up energy drinks, protein shakes, pre-workout, creatine, creatine candies, branded gear, and more delivered directly to the winner's door. Five runner-up winners each receive a year's supply of the same lineup. One hundred winners score a month's supply of Bucked Up's full performance range. And 1,000 instant-win recipients each receive a $25 Bucked Up gift card. Every entrant also unlocks a 20% discount at BuckedUp.com — good whether it's their first order or their hundredth.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older. Sweepstakes ends 11:59 PM ET, May 30, 2026. Void where prohibited by law. For complete official rules, visit www.buckedupgiveaways.com.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Orem, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement and beverage brands. Built on a mission to deliver premium, science-backed formulas, Bucked Up fuels performance, recovery, and everyday wellness with a product line spanning pre-workouts, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at BuckedUp.com, BuckedUpEnergy.com, and in more than 75,000 retail locations nationwide including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart.

SOURCE Bucked Up