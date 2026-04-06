Bucked Up® Launches Drive Hydration and Refreshers: Two RTDs Built to Perform

News provided by

Bucked Up

Apr 06, 2026, 09:00 ET

New functional cans deliver electrolytes, nootropics, and clean energy — for real life.

OREM, Utah, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands in the U.S., is expanding its RTD lineup with two new launches: Drive Hydration and Refreshers.

Drive Hydration: Perform. Hydrate. Keep Moving.

Drive Hydration is Bucked Up's performance-focused hydration drink for athletes, professionals, and anyone who needs more than water. Each 16 oz can delivers key electrolytes — sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and zinc — plus nootropic ingredients for focus and mental clarity. Golf rounds. Gym sessions. Travel days. Afternoon slumps. Drive is built for the moments that demand more.

"Some moments call for big energy. Others call for performance hydration," said Ryan Gardner, CEO of Bucked Up. "Drive was built for real performance moments. Hydrate first, stay sharp, keep moving."

Refreshers: Feel Like a Million Bucks

Refreshers is Bucked Up's crisp, carbonated functional alternative to soda or coffee. Each sleek 12 oz can packs 100 mg caffeine, BCAAs in a 2:1:1 ratio, L-Theanine, and N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine — zero sugar, no artificial colors. Post-walk recovery, the afternoon pivot, or just upgrading your go-to. Crack a can and feel like a million bucks.

"It tastes incredible, feels great, and gives you the lift you want without overdoing it," Gardner added.

Both launches expand Bucked Up's growing RTD footprint — giving consumers functional options for hydration, focus, and performance all day. Explore the full lineup at buckedup.com.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands. Backed by science and a bold motivational mission, the lineup spans pre-workouts, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at BuckedUp.com and 10,000+ retail locations — including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart — united by one belief: everyone deserves to Feel Like a Million Bucks™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bucked Up

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Bucked Up® Launches "Castaway" -- A Nearly $5 Million National Campaign, a Cinematic In-House Commercial, and More Than 1,000 Prizes Including an Island Getaway

Bucked Up® Launches "Castaway" -- A Nearly $5 Million National Campaign, a Cinematic In-House Commercial, and More Than 1,000 Prizes Including an Island Getaway

Bucked Up®, one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement and beverage brands, today launched "Castaway" — a full-scale national campaign backed by...

Bucked Up® Powers the Ultimate Black Friday Sale -- 50% Off + Fitness Influencer Hellcat Giveaway

Bucked Up®, the high-performance supplement brand defined by unapologetic energy and relentless ambition, announces its biggest Black Friday event...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Retail

Retail

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics