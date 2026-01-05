Buckingham Announces Return to Downtown Akron

City of Akron and partners celebrate the move

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC and the City of Akron are proud to announce that Buckingham's Akron headquarters will relocate from Fairlawn to the AES Building on South Main Street in downtown Akron by the Fall of 2026. This move reflects the firm's deep ties to the region, its commitment to Akron's revitalization, and a strategic vision for sustainable growth. This also supports Mayor Malik's Working Together Strategy for downtown revitalization and growth, and business attraction.

Founded in Akron in 1913, Buckingham has been a cornerstone of the community for more than a century and is now one of the largest law firms in the region. While the firm has thrived in Fairlawn, continued growth and future expansion needs prompted a return to downtown Akron—back to where it all began. The Akron office is home to 70 employees, all of whom will transition to the new headquarters.

"After extensive analysis, our Executive Committee unanimously agreed that returning to downtown Akron is the right decision for the future of the firm," said Steve Dimengo, Managing Partner of Buckingham. "We're excited to be part of the city's rebirth and to work in a beautiful, modern space that reflects our vision for the next chapter."

"Buckingham has been a powerful force in legal practice for more than a century, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to their roots in downtown Akron," said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. "This move means bringing at least 70 jobs back into our city and our downtown core and is a vote of confidence in all that Akron has to offer. We're excited to kick off 2026 with a win like this."

The AES Building offers state-of-the-art amenities and a prime location, ensuring Buckingham can continue delivering exceptional service while contributing to the vibrancy of the city. This move is more than a change of address—it's a reaffirmation of Buckingham's enduring commitment to the city of Akron and its economic development.

Quotes from Downtown Stakeholders:

Steve Millard, President and CEO of the Greater Akron Chamber: "We know firms have a lot of choices in today's environment about where to invest and grow. By continuing to maintain their headquarters in Summit County and bringing their team to downtown Akron, Buckingham will capitalize on a growing number of new investments being made in downtown, its amenities, and opportunities. Decisions by local companies like Buckingham to invest here are critical to our long-term success as a region."

Kimberly Beckett, President and CEO of Downtown Akron Partnership: "We're thrilled to welcome Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC back to downtown Akron. The decision to relocate to South Main Street reflects their confidence in the district's value, and it affirms the collaborative work of the city of Akron, DAP, and the other members of Elevate Greater Akron to build a strong downtown in support of a strong region. We look forward to welcoming their employees and connecting them with all downtown Akron has to offer, including cultural, recreational, and social amenities, as well as new residential possibilities, for many years to come."

Christopher Hardesty, Executive Director of the Downtown Akron Development Corporation: "The Downtown Akron Development Corporation is thrilled to hear of Buckingham's selection of Downtown Akron as their next location. The influx of workers into Downtown is the exact catalyst needed to support current businesses and attract new establishments. We look forward to working with Buckingham through their transition and are confident that this sets the tone for 2026."

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

Buckingham Contact:

City of Akron Contact:

