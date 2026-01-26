Buckingham Names Dustin Vrabel as Managing Partner, Signaling a Bold Vision for the Future

AKRON, Ohio., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is proud to announce that Dustin J. Vrabel has been elected Managing Partner and President effective February 1, 2026. He succeeds Steve Dimengo, whose tenure has been marked by strategic growth, innovation, and resilience. This leadership transition ushers in an exciting new era for the firm as it continues to strengthen its regional presence and deliver exceptional legal services across Ohio and beyond.

Incoming Buckingham managing partner Dustin Vrabel (left) and outgoing managing partner Steve Dimengo (right).

This new chapter also coincides with a historic moment for the firm: Buckingham's decision to relocate its Akron headquarters from Fairlawn back to downtown Akron by fall 2026, returning to the city where it was founded more than a century ago. The firm will move into a modern, centrally located space at the AES Building that reflects Buckingham's long-term vision and deepening investment in the region's revitalization efforts.

Buckingham has long been recognized for its ability to provide sophisticated legal solutions that maximize client value. With offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, the firm combines deep local roots with a forward-thinking approach that meets the evolving needs of businesses and individuals throughout the region.

Honoring Steve Dimengo's leadership

Under Steve Dimengo's visionary leadership, Buckingham achieved strategic growth, cultural integrity, and financial stability. He prioritized attorney recruitment and retention, hiring 89 individuals through a process focused on cultural fit and long-term success. Steve initiated many new programs, committees and business development practices, strengthening attorney development through initiatives like the Development and Advancement Plan for Associates.

His disciplined financial management kept the firm debt-free since 2021. His focus on addressing the needs and objectives of the whole Buckingham family earned Buckingham the Plain Dealer Top Workplaces Award four years in a row. Despite his management responsibilities, Steve has remained one of the firm's top producers, exemplifying servant leadership.

Steve will continue to focus on his nationally recognized State and Local Tax (SALT) practice, where his sophisticated counsel and exceptional success rates have earned him a reputation as a leading, and Chambers rated, authority in the field.

Steve shared:

"Serving as Managing Partner for the last seven years has been an incredible honor. Together, we've built a strong foundation that will support Buckingham's next era of growth. Dustin's leadership, vision, and commitment to innovation will ensure the firm continues to thrive and lead in our region."

About Dustin Vrabel

Dustin brings a unique perspective to the role, having spent his entire career at Buckingham. Starting as a first-year associate, he has grown into a nationally recognized leader in mergers and acquisitions and has served on the firm's Executive Committee for the last nine years.

Dustin shared:

"Buckingham has been my professional home since day one, and I've been guided by mentors, partners, and clients who have set the standard for excellence. The legal world is changing faster than ever, and we will continue to adapt to serve our clients in new and meaningful ways through our investments in talent, technology and processes that hit the mark with clients. What will never change is our commitment to being trusted partners, delivering real value for our clients, and upholding a culture where hard work, collaboration and community service are recognized. I am deeply honored to lead the Firm into its next chapter."

Dustin has also led the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Group and served as Partner-in-Charge of the Canton office, guiding strategic growth and client service initiatives. He advises clients on complex transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and financings, and has successfully led deals ranging from several million to over $700 million across diverse industries such as manufacturing, transportation, health care, and private equity.

In addition to his transactional work, Dustin serves as outside general counsel to several middle-market companies, providing guidance on governance, succession planning, and strategic business matters. His leadership on the Executive Committee and within the Business Law Practice Group demonstrates a deep commitment to Buckingham's success and its future direction.

Dustin commented:

"Our focus will be on driving innovation, expanding our regional impact, and creating new opportunities for our attorneys and clients. By building on Steve's legacy and embracing forward-thinking strategies, we will position Buckingham as a leader in the legal industry for years to come. I am grateful to Steve for his mentorship and leadership and excited that our Executive Committee has conferred the title Chairman Emeritus to recognize him for not only his past contributions to the Firm, but also his continued service as an ambassador for our Firm throughout the community."

Dustin and Steve worked closely together throughout the second half of 2025 to ensure a seamless transition. Their collaborative approach included meeting with every attorney across the firm's offices, reinforcing Buckingham's culture of transparency and shared purpose.

Looking ahead, Buckingham will continue to invest in technology, talent, and strategic growth in our core practice areas of Tax, M&A, Business/Corporate, Employment and Labor, Litigation, Health and Medicine, IP, Real Estate and Construction, and Trusts and Estates. Dustin will maintain his very active role in the Chambers rated M&A practice, underscoring the firm's commitment to client service while advancing initiatives that strengthen Buckingham's regional presence and industry leadership.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

