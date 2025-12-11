Buckingham Welcomes Three New Associates to Health & Medicine Practice Group in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of three talented associates to its growing Health & Medicine Practice Group in Cleveland: Marina Mlinac, John Durkin, and Riley Hardacre. Each brings unique experience and a shared commitment to supporting healthcare organizations and professionals in navigating today's complex legal landscape.

Marina Mlinac joins the team with a strong foundation in healthcare regulations, compliance, and contract review. She earned her law degree from Cleveland State University College of Law, where she received multiple CALI Awards and served as a legal research assistant. Marina also holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Cleveland State University, providing her with valuable insight into scientific and technical issues in healthcare law. Her prior experience includes work with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and research projects involving intellectual property and federal courts.

John Durkin focuses on helping clients manage regulatory compliance and legal risk in an evolving healthcare environment. A graduate of Cleveland State University College of Law, John concentrated on International and Comparative Law and gained hands-on experience through roles with University Hospitals' General Counsel's Office and several Northeast Ohio firms.

Riley Hardacre works closely with Buckingham's Health & Medicine team to defend hospitals, nursing homes, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in litigation arising from the delivery of medical care. Riley earned his law degree from Cleveland State University College of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University. Riley is dedicated to delivering strategic, client-focused representation that supports the essential work of healthcare providers.

"We are excited to welcome Marina, John, and Riley to Buckingham," said Dirk Riemenschneider, Health & Medicine Practice Group Leader. "Each of them brings unique strengths and fresh perspectives that will enhance our ability to serve clients and strengthen our team. We look forward to the contributions they'll make as they grow with our firm."

For more information about Buckingham's Health & Medicine Practice Group, visit https://bdblaw.com/practices/health-medicine/.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

