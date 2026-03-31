Decluttering Does Double Duty: Clearing Your Space Can Change Someone Else's Life

As millions of Americans prepare to clean out, The Salvation Army encourages people to consider donating items for the good of others

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 8 in 10 Americans participate in spring cleaning, reducing the number of unused items in their households. In doing so, research suggests they also lower stress and mental overload while improving productivity and self-control. When those items are donated to one of over 900 local Salvation Army Thrift Stores, those tax-deductible items become affordable shopping options for families, with proceeds supporting local social service programs.

Spring is noted as one of the busiest donation seasons of the year for Salvation Army donation centers. It is also the time when many families are seeking to purchase goods for warmer weather. Lightweight spring and summer clothing is especially valuable because it moves quickly through stores and back into the community to meet strong demand from shoppers. Seasonal items such as bicycles, sporting equipment, camping gear, planters, gardening tools, patio decor, and outdoor toys are items that shoppers seek as they prepare to spend time outdoors.

Gently used clothing, furniture, and household goods donated to The Salvation Army are sold at thrift stores with the sole purpose of helping others. Proceeds are used to support Adult Rehabilitation Centers — where men and women overcome a variety of social and spiritual challenges, including issues relating to substance abuse — as well as to support a wide range of community services, like after-school care for children and food banks.

"Many people are surprised to learn how powerful a simple act like cleaning out a closet can be," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Every donated item helps fund programs that change lives. What may no longer serve you, whether it's clothing, a small appliance, or a piece of furniture, helps fund an essential resource for someone else."

The items accepted at Salvation Army donation centers can vary from location to location. In general, The Salvation Army accepts a wide variety of items, including gently used clothing, shoes, furniture, kitchenware, books, toys, and small household appliances. Donated goods should be clean and in good, usable condition.

To learn more about donating or to find a donation location near you, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org/thrift-stores.

About The Salvation Army

In 2025, The Salvation Army helped more than 28 million people In America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Contact

Name: Lindsey Logan

Cell: 512-769-5673

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Salvation Army