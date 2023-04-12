Buena Vida y Salud ACO: Trailblazing Predictive Analytics to Enhance Patient Care

Collaborating with Health Data Analytics Institute to

Deliver Value-Based Care for South Texas Beneficiaries

BOSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Keeping patients healthy at home" is the mantra of Dr. Sheila Magoon, Executive Director of Buena Vida y Salud ACO and South Texas Physician Alliance in Harlingen, Texas. Her ACO has recently signed a multi-year contract to use a predictive analytics platform from Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI). The platform is identifying Buena Vida y Salud (BVyS) ACO patients at greater risk of adverse events and higher resource utilization to prevent avoidable encounters and improve their quality of care. HDAI has pioneered a method for more objective performance evaluation based on benchmarking against precisely matched comparison populations ("digital twins") which leverages an extensive suite of predictive models for refined care targeting and management.

Buena Vida y Salud ACO

"Our goal is to provide an organized health history and future risk profile that will allow clinicians to develop better personalized care plans for their patients. By partnering with BVyS, we are advancing their mission to deliver value-based care and better outcomes," said Nassib Chamoun, Founder, President, and CEO of HDAI.

HDAI delivers web-based, secure, patient-level care profiles, using the Beneficiary Claims Data API (BCDA) authorized by CMS, allowing live deployment in as little as 48 hours. Using this clean, timely data to create rank-ordered lists of patients enables care managers to rapidly identify beneficiaries at highest risk for dozens of adverse events such as a heart attack, falls, or infection and the underlying factors that contribute to each risk. Subsequently, clinicians can leverage the patient's curated health history, including all encounters, medications, providers, tests, diagnoses, and interventions, to generate a personalized care plan.

According to Dr. Magoon, a family medicine doctor by training, "We need to continue to drive outcomes by taking on predictive modeling and understanding it. When we can see what's going to happen before it occurs, we can focus on prevention and keep our patients healthy at home."

Over the next several months, HDAI and BVyS will continue to document the impact on care and outcomes for ACO patients benefitting from this highly personalized approach to care and disease management. HDAI has recently published peer-reviewed papers outlining their methodology and its use for comparative effectiveness with academic partners from Cleveland Clinic Foundation's Department of Outcomes Research and New England Baptist Hospital.

About Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI)

HDAI is a care optimization, decision support and provider enablement company powered by big data, proprietary predictive analytics, expert insights and point of care technology solutions. We partner with leading health systems, ACOs, physician groups, and payers to improve care delivery, population health and cost. Our integrated capabilities help organizations understand every dimension of performance and provide a direct path to provider and patient specific actionability. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com .

Company contact: Carola Endicott, [email protected], 617-699-0725

Press contact: Erik Milster, [email protected], 508-740-6125

SOURCE Health Data Analytics Institute