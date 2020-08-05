Buffalo-area Student Publishes Children's Book Aimed at Encouraging Others

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of inspiring confidence and providing encouragement to other kids, one Buffalo United Charter School student can add published author to her list of accomplishments.

At only nine years old, Nariya White is headed into the fifth grade for the upcoming school year. She was inspired to write a book that aims to tackle bullying and challenges with others head-on. Nariya began writing her book in February and worked on it throughout the spring. With the help of her mother, the pair found an illustrator to bring the words to life.

"I just want other kids to know that no matter what, you can do anything you put your mind to," said Nariya. "Don't let anyone tell you differently or make you feel you are not good enough to do the things you want. If there are people who do not want to be your friends, it does not matter because you have a family that loves you."

After several months of work, her book "A Slimetastic Day" was published through Amazon. The story highlights the story of two girls who get picked on by two boys in their class. The girls challenge boys to a contest to see who can create the best slime. The 24-page, full-color children's book features vivid illustrations to coincide with the story.

Nariya began learning at Buffalo United in kindergarten and has advanced over the past five years. Vanessa Boyd, fourth-grade teacher at Buffalo United, shared that Nariya set her mind to improving her English language arts (ELA) skills and after putting in the hard work, she ultimately triumphed.

"Having Nariya in class was a pleasure. She was always bubbly and enthusiastic," said Boyd. "The fact that she's published her first book at such a young age is an amazing accomplishment!"

To date, the mother-daughter-duo has sold more than 150 copies. "A Slimetastic Day" is available on Amazon. Nariya plans to continue writing in the future to publish additional books over time.

"I am very happy and excited to be a published author," Nariya said.



About Buffalo United Charter School:

Buffalo United Charter School, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth-grade in the Buffalo area. For more information, visit buffalounitedcharterschool.org.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

Related Links

www.heritageacademies.com

