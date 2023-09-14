Buffalo Games Recalls Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits Due to Serious Ingestion, Choking and Obstruction Hazards; One Infant Death Reported; Sold Exclusively at Target

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

14 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits

Hazard: If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child's body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using and take away the recalled water beads from children. Contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package supplied by the firm or return the product to any Target store.

Consumer Contact: Buffalo Games toll-free at 800-637-0732 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at [email protected], or online at https://chuckleandroar.com/recall or www.chuckleandroar.com and click on "Recall Information" at the top of the landing page.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Buffalo Games LLC, of Buffalo, New York, are announcing the recall of about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits due to ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards. The water beads pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When ingested, the beads grow in size, which can cause intestinal obstruction.

Buffalo Games received one report of a 10-month-old child's death from swallowing the recalled water beads in July 2023 in Wisconsin. Buffalo Games also received a report that a 9-month-old child was seriously injured in November 2022 in Maine from swallowing the water beads which caused an intestinal obstruction requiring surgery to remove them.

Consumers should immediately stop using and take the recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits away from children. Contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package supplied by the firm or return the product to any Target store.

This recall involves the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. On the front of the purple container, the label states Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. It includes: 2 ounces of "jumbo" water beads and 6 ounces of "regular" water beads. Along with a clear container and lid, there are five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions. The activity kit was sold in a purple box with UPC Number 079346627035 on the back.

The recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.

The products were manufactured in China and were imported by Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 23-286

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Also from this source

Making Families Safer from Button Cell or Coin Battery Dangers; Reese's Law Leads to New Federal Mandatory Safety Standard

CPSC Urges Consumers in Puerto Rico and U.S. East Coast to Take Precautions as Hurricane Lee Strengthens to Category 5

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.