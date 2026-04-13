Buffalo Services and Gaubert Oil Sign Letter of Intent

THIBODAUX, La. and MCCOMB, Miss., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaubert Oil Company LLC has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the Wholesale and Transportation division of Buffalo Services, Inc., marking a strategic step in bringing together two companies built on quality products, service, reliability, and long-term customer and partner relationships.

The proposed transaction includes Buffalo's unbranded commercial fuels distribution business and related operations. Upon completion, the transaction will further strengthen Gaubert Oil's presence in the Gulf South while expanding its ability to serve customers with additional resources and operational support across fuels, DEF, lubricants, chemicals and technical services.

Both companies share core values and cultural alignment, with a focus on customer service, reliability, and long-term relationships. Customers will continue working with the same teams they know, with no interruption to service, now supported by the broader capabilities of Gaubert Oil.

"Buffalo has built a strong business with good people and loyal customers," said Grady Gaubert, CEO/President, Gaubert Oil Company. "Our job is to take care of those customers, just like they have, and bring added capabilities that help them operate more efficiently every day."

"Taking care of our customers has always been our priority," said Clifton Van Cleave, CEO/President, Buffalo Services. "After getting to know the Gaubert team, I am confident they share that same commitment and will continue to serve our customers the right way."

The transaction is subject to customary due diligence and closing conditions. Both companies are committed to working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees.

About Gaubert Oil Company

Gaubert Oil is a family-owned energy and services company operating across four core segments: wholesale fuels and lubricants with seven bulk distribution centers; GoBears, a network of convenience stores, including full-service truck stops, grocery and restaurants; GOCO Transport, a fleet of transport trucks; and Industrial Fluid Management (IFM), a growing technical services division focused on lubrication reliability, contamination control, and maintenance solutions for industrial, oil and gas, petrochemical, marine and refining markets.

About Buffalo Services, Inc.

Buffalo Services, Inc. owns and operates 11 B-Kwik Food Marts across South Mississippi and two bulk plants that supply wholesale gasoline and diesel to farms, logging operations, and other commercial customers. For over 60 years, Buffalo has built its business on strong community relationships and dependable service.

Media Contact:

Jeanne Righter, Marketing Manager, Gaubert Oil Company

Ph. +1 504 439 4932, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaubert Oil