Governor Jeff Landry Joins Gaubert Oil for 100-Year Celebration

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Gaubert Oil

Apr 20, 2026, 18:37 ET

Company Marks Milestone and Launches Gaubert Family Foundation

THIBODAUX, La., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry joined Gaubert Oil Company this weekend as the company marked its 100th anniversary with family, friends, employees, customers, partners, and community members at the Ducros Home in Schriever, Louisiana.

Founded in 1926 by Nolan J. Gaubert, the company has grown from a small fuel delivery operation along Bayou Lafourche into an integrated energy and services provider serving the Gulf South.

"This company represents what Louisiana is all about: a family business built on trust and reliability," said Governor Landry. "Congratulations, and here's to the next 100."

The anniversary weekend also marked the launch of the Gaubert Family Foundation, focused on supporting education, youth programs, mentorship, and local initiatives in the areas where they operate. An inaugural charity golf tournament, along with matching contributions, raised more than $300,000 to support its early efforts.

"This milestone belongs to the people who have been part of our journey," said Grady Gaubert, President and CEO. "For 100 years, it's been the strength of our people and the trust of our customers that have shaped this company. We're grateful for those relationships, committed to giving back to the communities that support us, and focused on carrying that forward for the next generation."

About Gaubert Oil Company
Gaubert Oil is a family-owned energy and services company operating across four core segments: wholesale fuels and lubricants with seven bulk distribution centers; GoBears, a network of convenience stores, including six full-service truck stops; GOCO Transport, a fleet of transport trucks; and Industrial Fluid Management (IFM), a growing technical services division focused on lubrication reliability, contamination control, and maintenance solutions for industrial, oil and gas, petrochemical, marine, and refining markets.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Righter, Marketing Manager, Gaubert Oil Company
Ph. +1 504 439 4932, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaubert Oil

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