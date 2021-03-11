Buffalo Wild Wings and BetMGM Launch Exclusive Sports Betting Experience

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports fans can now access a unique sports betting experience when placing wagers through the BetMGM app inside Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars in Colorado, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia. A first in the industry, the BetMGM app uses geolocation technology to offer custom promotions and bet types for guests who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in select markets.

"Fans wagering on sports inside Buffalo Wild Wings can now win bigger on select bets thanks to our innovative partnership with BetMGM" said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. "As sports betting continues to grow throughout the country, we look forward to further expanding our footprint in the space and activating our partnership with BetMGM in ways that make the experience at our sports bars second to none."

Buffalo Wild Wings has also launched an in-bar channel called OT Odds Powered by BetMGM. The network will air on select screens throughout participating sports bars nationwide and will deliver sports betting content such as live game odds as well as fantasy and betting advice. In states where mobile sports betting is legal, curated boosts, bets, and parlays in the form of a new and exclusive Blazin' Bets offered within the BetMGM app are now available through a customer's personal device.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings is incredibly innovative and allows BetMGM to redefine how fans enjoy sports. The introduction of geolocation technology to offer bettors a customized experience in a Buffalo Wild Wings location is a great example of what we're able to activate through this groundbreaking relationship."

Additionally, Buffalo Wild Wings' Picks and Props free-to-play game, available via the Buffalo Wild Wings mobile app, has received a design upgrade, including an updated parlay-style gameplay with new BetMGM elements. Picks can be made daily using BetMGM odds from any state where free-to-play games are permitted by law, with major prizes awarded monthly. Select winners will be inducted into the newly created BWW Hall of Fame.*

In 2019, Buffalo Wild Wings entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with BetMGM, marking a first-of-its-kind alignment between a national sports bar and a digital gaming leader. Since the announcement, more than 500,000 users have participated in BWW and BetMGM free-to-play games.

ABOUT BETMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to expand in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY. Open to legal residents of US & DC, 21+. Must have valid Blazin' Rewards account and download the Buffalo Wild Wings App to participate. Begins on or about 8/1/20 and ends on or about 12/31/21. For full details, including number, description and ARV of prizes and entry and game play terms, see official rules, available at participating restaurants or online at play.buffalowildwings.com. Outcome of game play determined by player's skill. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. Three Glenlake Parkway NE Atlanta, GA 30328.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

