Bug Bite Thing Announces $10,000 Contribution and Annual Partnership with Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief tool that retails for under $10, announces its $10,000 contribution and Annual Advocate for Girls partnership with Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida .

Bug Bite Thing CEO Kelley Higney presents Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida a ceremonial check of $10,000 to Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Senior Director of Development Rebecca Schaffer, CEO Lisa Johnson, and Girl Scouts.

Bug Bite Thing is proud to partner with Girl Scouts and promote its mission to empower girls by teaching them vital skills, such as leadership and entrepreneurship. Through its Annual Advocate for Girls partnership, Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO, Kelley Higney, is leading educational activities for Girl Scout campers at Summer Resident Camp in Tequesta, Fla. This summer, Camp Welaka is hosting more than a hundred girls and teaching them a variety of different skills. The company is also making an in-kind donation so every Girl Scout will be equipped with a Bug Bite Thing.

The STEM activities (science, technology, engineering, and math) will encourage innovative thinking and creativity. Teaching lessons that integrate insects, Higney's program, Bug Bite Science with Bug Bite Thing, will include the courses, Save the Bees and Botany in Action: Discovering Nature's Natural Mosquito Repellents. The girls will learn the science behind the human body's reaction to an insect bite or sting. They will also plant aromatic shrubs, study citronella's mosquito repelling properties, and why bees are attracted to marigolds.

"As a third-generation female entrepreneur, I was fortunate to have incredible female role models in my life from a young age. They encouraged me to think creatively and taught me that my potential is limitless. Being the founder of a female-owned business, I'm thrilled to partner with Girl Scouts and inspire the next generation of female leaders. Through mentorship and education, I look forward to instilling self-confidence in the girls and seeing them shine," says Higney.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Bug Bite Thing," says Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. "This type of collaboration gives girls access to amazing STEM and Outdoor programs as well as introduces them to an incredible female role model and entrepreneur."

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing offers a chemical-free, eco-friendly solution to effectively alleviate stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for children of all ages and adults. Bug Bite Thing is also Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 35,000 positive reviews.

Bug Bite Thing gained recognition in 2019 after founder Kelley Higney and her mother appeared on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' securing a partnership with inventor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner. The business was featured again on 'Shark Tank' in April 2021 and showcased the company's transformation into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 16 prestigious awards, including the 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business 'Consumer Product Company of the Year' and 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year.' Other accolades include 2020 Consumer World Awards Gold Winner for 'Consumer Product of the Year,' 2020 Best in Biz Awards 'Most Innovative Consumer Product of the Year,' American Business Awards Achievement in Growth Winner, a 2021 BIG Innovation Award Winning Product, and winner of the Mom's Choice Award, the 2021 National Parenting Product Award and The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval.

Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the company is actively involved in community organizations, including St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce and Treasure Coast Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at major U.S. retailers. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Girl Scouts

We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls who believes that every girl can be a go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader with the power to change the world. More than any other organization in our community, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida empowers girls ages 5 to 17 with vision and voice—girls who command their future, engage their communities and inspire others. We offer every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida serves more than 5,000 girls in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. To explore opportunities to volunteer or partner with Girl Scouts, call 561-427-0177 or visit www.gssef.org .

Media Contact:

Lauren Bartel

714.400.1033

[email protected]

SOURCE Bug Bite Thing