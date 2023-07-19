Bug Bite Thing Announces Entrepreneurship in Action Program with Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

The program will teach teens vital skills, foster curiosity, encourage learning and inspire innovative thinking.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the leader in providing consumers with chemical-free first aid products, including its insect bite relief suction tool and tick remover tweezer tool, announces the launch of its Entrepreneurship in Action Program in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County.

Entrepreneurship in Action Logo

As part of the Entrepreneurship in Action Program, Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney will meet regularly with teens at the club. Higney will lead engaging activities that focus on youth collaborating with their peers, as well as the opportunity to provide one-on-one mentorship to youth.

During the 2020-2021 school year and at the height of the pandemic, teachers in grades 9-12 reported students were 82% more disengaged than in a typical school year , making programs focused on engaging youth in learning, such as Entrepreneurship in Action, even more vital to their success. Youth that highly enjoy learning are 77% more likely to be on track to graduate from high school on time .

Through high-quality, enriched learning experiences, Entrepreneurship in Action will explore topics that teach different skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, leadership and social-emotional skills. Themes that will be explored during the program include the history of different inventions and the contributions made by women and children.

Higney says, "When adolescents start exploring different career opportunities, their possibilities become endless. I look forward to collaborating with youth in our community and teaching them about entrepreneurship. I am very excited to see the positive impact this will have right here in our own backyard."

"Creating positive, life-enriching experiences at Boys & Girls Clubs is the foundation of our approach to youth development. We are thrilled to have local entrepreneur Kelley Higney working with our teens during this pivotal time in their development and as they think about their future goals," says Will Armstead, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County.

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with over 88,000 reviews.

In June 2023, it introduced Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover for people and pets, as prompt tick removal reduces the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease. Featuring a patented double-side design that meets Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for proper tick removal, the tweezer tool is chemical-free and reusable.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 37 prestigious awards, including Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products, the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and many more. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing's community partners include the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County and weVENTURE Women's Business Center. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprise, the company is also a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover are available on Amazon and BugBiteThing.com. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool can also be purchased at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth with a world class Boys & Girls Club experience, assuring that success is within reach for every young person who walks through their doors, and that every Club member graduates from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. The Club enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

With 25 locations throughout the county, Boys & Girls Clubs programs serve a diverse group of kids from grades K-12. Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County serves 17,000 youth throughout the year from a variety of backgrounds. Be part of something wonderful and take a tour of an area club by calling (772) 460-9918 or visiting www.bgcofslc.org or at www.facebook.com/bgcofslc .

Media contact:

Lauren Bartel

[email protected]

561.748.5587

SOURCE Bug Bite Thing