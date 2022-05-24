Bug Bite Thing Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , a business specializing in chemical-free insect bite relief, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Bug Bite Thing President Ellen McAlister and Founder & CEO Kelley Higney (Left to right)

"As a third-generation female entrepreneur, it is an honor to have Bug Bite Thing recognized as a woman-owned business. My mother, the company's president, Ellen McAlister, and I are thrilled to receive this certification and contribute to South Florida's thriving community of female-owned businesses," says Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney.

"It has been incredible to watch Bug Bite Thing's growth first-hand following Shark Tank. I'm thrilled to be alongside this mother/daughter team and be part of their journey. Having the company recognized as a women-owned business is another amazing milestone and I can't wait to see what is next!" says inventor/entrepreneur Lori Greiner.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC Florida is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Bug Bite Thing, please visit www.BugBiteThing.com .

About Bug Bite Thing:

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 45,000 reviews. The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 23 prestigious awards including the 2021 BIG Innovation Award, the 2021 Mom's Choice Award and 2021 National Parenting Product Award. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, Treasure Coast Food Bank (a member of Feeding America), and Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. The company is also a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 25,000 retailer locations nationwide. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org .

