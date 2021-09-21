Bug Bite Thing Continues Massive Retail Expansion, Announces New Retail Partners, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Casey's, JOANN's and Lowe's

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief tool that retails for under $10, is thrilled to announce new retail partners. The news follows Bug Bite Thing's return to 'Shark Tank' in April 2021, and that the product will be available at 25,000 new retail locations throughout the U.S and its revenue is projected to exceed $15 million in 2021 . This year, the company's sales at major retail locations in the U.S. have increased by over 1,100%.

Bug Bite Thing will be available in stores in the following locations:

Academy Sports + Outdoors in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest regions.

in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest regions. Ace Hardware in retail stores nationwide.

in retail stores nationwide. Big 5 Sporting Goods in the Southwest and Western regions.

in the Southwest and Western regions. Casey's in the states Arkansas , Illinois , Indiana , Iowa , Kansas , Missouri , Nebraska , North Dakota , Oklahoma , South Dakota and Wisconsin .

in the states , , , , , , , , , and . JOANN's in retail stores nationwide.

in retail stores nationwide. Lowe's in retail stores nationwide.

"With our in-store expansion, I am even closer to reaching my goal as a 'Mom on a Mission,' that is, to educate people that a chemical-free solution for insect bite relief exists, while making the product even more accessible. Customers can now run to their nearest retail store to purchase Bug Bite Thing using the retail locator on BugBiteThing.com ," says Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney.

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing offers a chemical-free, eco-friendly solution to effectively alleviate stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for children of all ages and adults. Bug Bite Thing is also Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 40,000 reviews.

Bug Bite Thing gained recognition in 2019 after founder Kelley Higney and her mother appeared on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' securing a partnership with inventor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner. The business was featured again on 'Shark Tank' in April 2021 and showcased the company's transformation into a multi-million dollar enterprise. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 16 prestigious awards, including Consumer Product Company of the Year 2020 by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Consumer Product of the Year Gold Winner 2020 by the Consumer World Awards, named Most Innovative Consumer Product of the Year 2020 by Best in Biz Awards, a BIG Innovation Award Winning Product 2021, and winner of both the Mom's Choice Award and National Parenting Product Award 2021, and many more.

Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is actively involved in community organizations, including St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, Treasure Coast Food Bank (a member of Feeding America), and Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. The company is also a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at major U.S. retailers. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

