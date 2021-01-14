Bug Bite Thing Donates $10,000 to Treasure Coast Food Bank

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bug Bite Thing announces a donation of $10,000 to Treasure Coast Food Bank , a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The largest hunger-relief organization on Florida's Treasure Coast, the outfit helps individuals and families gain long-term food security, better health outcomes and self-sufficiency. It serves four county regions: Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties, and has reported a 200% increase in the demand for food assistance since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 40% of people seeking food assistance are doing so for the first time.

Bug Bite Thing President Ellen McAlister and Founder and CEO Kelley Higney present a ceremonial check of $10,000 to Treasure Coast Food Bank Chief Resource Officer Krista Garofalo. Bug Bite Thing employees sort and box food while volunteering at Treasure Coast Food Bank.

"Since the pandemic began, we've seen so many people needing help for the first time in their lives," said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. "We're extremely grateful to Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney and President Ellen McAlister for thinking of our Treasure Coast families, and this donation will go a long way to provide meals for those in need."

Bug Bite Thing's donation will support the organization's ongoing efforts to fight hunger, providing local children, seniors and families who have been impacted the most by the pandemic access to food and nutritious meals.

In addition to a monetary donation, Bug Bite Thing's employees spent the day volunteering at Treasure Coast Food Bank, preparing food boxes to further support the organization's efforts.

"Our company's headquarters is in Port St. Lucie. As many people are struggling within our community right now due to the pandemic, it is more important than ever that companies give back. We are grateful for the incredible work of Treasure Coast Food Bank and proud to support their ongoing effort to provide individuals and families access to food when they need it the most," said Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney.

About Bug Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing dedicates itself to offering customers a chemical-free, eco-friendly solution that effectively alleviates the discomfort, stinging, itching, and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 30,000 positive reviews. The product uses suction to remove the insect saliva/venom from underneath the skin. Bug Bite Thing is also reusable, contains zero chemicals or hash ingredients, and safe to use on children of all ages, as well as adults. The revolutionary tool initially gained nationwide recognition in 2019 when founder Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' The duo successfully secured inventor and entrepreneur, Lori Greiner, as their business partner. Since then, Bug Bite Thing has received many accolades and is the winner of three Women in Business Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards including 'Consumer Product Company of the Year' and 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year' in 2020, as well as the 2020 Consumer World Awards 'Consumer Product of the Year' Gold Winner, Best in Biz Awards 2020 'Most Innovative Consumer Product of the Year' and the 2021 BIG Innovation Award in the Consumer Product Category. The product is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at various retail locations across the United States. Visit Bug Bite Thing to learn more, and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter .

About Treasure Coast Food Bank

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida's Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with millions of meals valued at more than $50 million through robust programs and in partnership with 400 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties. In addition to emergency food distribution, Treasure Coast Food Bank operates a full roster of direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long-term food security, better health outcomes, and self-sufficiency. Treasure Coast Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. For more information on Treasure Coast Food Bank, call 772.489.3034, log on to stophunger.org, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/tcfoodbank, or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/tcfoodbank.

