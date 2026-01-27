Bugcrowd Report Unveils the Era of Human-Augmented Intelligence as AI Adoption Climbs to 82%

Inside the Mind of a Hacker 2026 report finds that elite researchers are trading the "lone wolf" model for collaborative, AI-enhanced teams to secure an expanding attack surface.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today released the ninth edition of its Inside the Mind of a Hacker report. Drawing from surveys and interviews with more than 2,000 participants worldwide, the report analyzes real-world insights from the hacker community to reveal how AI adoption and collaboration are reshaping vulnerability discovery and disclosure.

The report's findings show a decisive shift toward augmenting human-intelligence, with hackers integrating AI into their workflows at significantly higher rates than in previous years. In parallel, a growing move toward collaborative hacking shows that team-based efforts increasingly outperform working in isolation. These shifts illustrate how human ingenuity combined with the speed and scale of AI are driving the next generation of offensive security testing. This evolution results in hackers automating the search for "low hanging fruit" vulnerabilities, focusing their time on more complex, critical vulnerabilities with massive potential impact if discovered by threat actors. As hackers continue to collaborate more with each other while incorporating AI into their workflows, security teams can expect an increase in the quantity and quality of vulnerabilities submitted through their security programs.

"While the industry often frames the AI conversation as a choice between humans and machines, we have reached a point where those forces are converging," said Dave Gerry, CEO, Bugcrowd. "This year's report highlights a new era of human-augmented intelligence, where hackers are leveraging AI as a force multiplier to scale their ingenuity and impact. This technological evolution is paired with a clear shift toward collaborative, team-based hacking, proving that collective intelligence is the most effective way to secure a rapidly expanding attack surface."

The report also includes insights from Aaron Guzman, CISO of Cisco Network Product Engineering, who discusses the value created when AI is combined with human expertise in offensive security testing. Guzman notes, "Hackers who collaborate effectively with AI are able to identify more vulnerabilities, deliver higher-quality findings, and drive greater impact, whether through increased bounty earnings, career growth, or helping organizations strengthen their defenses."

This transition toward human-augmented intelligence is supported by data showing increased AI adoption and higher-impact collaboration across the Bugcrowd Platform. The research highlights a community that is professionalizing rapidly, balancing increased economic and geopolitical pressures with a steadfast commitment to ethical disclosure. Understanding these dual shifts, in both the tools hackers use and the motivations that drive them, is essential for any modern security strategy.

The following findings represent the most notable trends from this year's study:

82% of hackers now use AI in their workflows, up from 64% in 2023, with AI primarily used for automating tasks, accelerating learning, and analyzing data.

72% of hackers believe team collaboration yields better results, with 61% finding more critical vulnerabilities when working in teams.

75% report hacking is becoming more about money than curiosity, while 56% say geopolitics now outweighs pure curiosity as a driving factor.

Despite economic pressures, 85% believe reporting critical vulnerabilities is more important than making money, and 98% remain proud of their work.

65% have chosen not to disclose vulnerabilities due to lack of clear reporting pathways, highlighting critical gaps in organizational security processes.

Beyond the data, the report features in-depth spotlights on the community's most innovative practitioners, highlighting how experts have formed elite teams to leverage intergenerational collaboration in uncovering complex vulnerabilities. Beyond these team dynamics, the report showcases the HackHer Network and pioneering women leaders who are breaking barriers and creating inclusive pathways in a field where women represent just 5% of the community. Ultimately, these stories demonstrate that the most effective hackers are no longer 'lone wolves,' but community builders that are dedicated to elevating the entire security ecosystem through shared knowledge.

