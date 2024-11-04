Bugcrowd Names Trey Ford as CISO, Americas Amid Ongoing Business Acceleration in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the leader in crowdsourced security, today announced the addition of Trey Ford as Chief Information Security Officer for the Americas, to the leadership team.

Trey is a seasoned strategic advisor and security thought leader with over 25 years of experience in offensive and defensive security disciplines. Trey has held key leadership roles at Deepwatch, Vista Equity Partners, Salesforce, Black Hat, and more. He has also been a valued member of Bugcrowd's advisory board for over a decade.

Trey is passionate about working with enterprise leaders, corporate directors, and investors to help teams strengthen their technology and execution strategy.

"I'm really looking forward to joining this amazing Bugcrowd team and this fast-growing, dynamic organization that continues to execute on its compelling vision for the future of cybersecurity, based on the ingenuity of the crowd," Ford said. "I've always believed in taking a hands-on approach to building, breaking, and deconstructing security problems to first principles -- I intend to continue applying that same mindset here at Bugcrowd."

"Trey's addition to our team marks a pivotal moment for enhancing our operational capabilities in the Americas region," said Nick McKenzie, Chief Information and Security Officer of Bugcrowd. "His leadership and offensive security expertise, coupled with his ability to help us connect with and support customers, will elevate the team's capabilities to new heights—a timely appointment with our current business momentum."

Bugcrowd also announced the availability of Bugcrowd Continuous Attack Surface Pentesting as a Service Subscription, a new way to consume pen testing. By using this subscription model, customers can enjoy the flexibility and predictability of pre-paid capacity on the Bugcrowd Platform to be drawn-down on demand.

In addition, Bugcrowd announced an additional growth capital facility of $50 million from Silicon Valley Bank in October. The new financing will further scale Bugcrowd's AI-powered platform globally, fund continued innovation into the Bugcrowd Platform, and leverage opportunities for strategic M&A, providing added value to clients, partners, and the hacker community.

"We are extremely excited by the rapid growth and market momentum that Bugcrowd has achieved so far this year," said Dave Gerry, Chief Executive Officer of Bugcrowd. "We believe we are putting together the world's strongest combination of people and technologies to deliver on the powerful insights provided by elite hackers operating on our global Platform."

The Bugcrowd Platform connects organizations with trusted security researchers and hackers to help proactively defend themselves against sophisticated threats. For over a decade, Bugcrowd's unique "skills-as-a-service" approach has uncovered more high-impact vulnerabilities than traditional methods, along with clearer ROI, for more than 1,200 customers – including OpenAI, Google, T-Mobile, Carvana, the US Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), ExpressVPN, Rapyd, New Relic, and OpenSea. With unmatched flexibility and access to a decade of vulnerability intelligence, the Bugcrowd Platform has evolved to address a changing attack surface influenced by adoption of mobile infrastructure, hybrid work, APIs, crypto, cloud workloads, and AI. Bugcrowd's crowdsourced solutions include penetration-testing-as-a-service , managed bug bounties , vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs), and AI Safety and Security products .

To learn more about how the Bugcrowd platform can help your organization fight against today's evolving cyberattacks, visit here .

To download a copy of the Inside the Mind of a Hacker 2024 report, click here .

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit www.bugcrowd.com . Read our blog .

"Bugcrowd", "CrowdMatch" and "Security Knowledge Platform" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries.

