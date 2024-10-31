Bugcrowd Secures $50 Million Growth Capital Facility from Silicon Valley Bank

Financing provided by SVB's Enterprise Software Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced it has provided a $50 million growth capital facility to Bugcrowd , a leading provider of crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions. Bugcrowd brings the collective ingenuity of organizations and hackers to mitigate vulnerabilities across all applications, systems, and infrastructure.

Provided by SVB's Enterprise Software Group , the new financing will further scale Bugcrowd's AI-powered platform globally, fund continued innovation into the Bugcrowd Platform, and leverage opportunities for strategic M&A, providing added value to clients, partners, and the hacker community.

"We're excited to have the continued support of Silicon Valley Bank with this $50M growth capital to accelerate innovation and scale our AI-powered platform," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Our mission is to help organizations regain control of cyber risks by harnessing the collective ingenuity of the hacker community to outsmart adversaries. This capital provides the resources needed to strengthen our position as the leader of the crowdsourced security market."

For over a decade, Bugcrowd's unique "skills-as-a-service" approach has uncovered more high-impact vulnerabilities than traditional methods for more than 1,200 customers – including OpenAI, Google, T-Mobile, Carvana, the US Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), ExpressVPN, Rapyd, New Relic, and OpenSea. With greater flexibility and access to a decade of vulnerability intelligence, the Bugcrowd Platform has evolved to address a changing attack surface influenced by adoption of mobile infrastructure, hybrid work, APIs, crypto, cloud workloads, and AI.

"With its innovative platform, Bugcrowd helps companies quickly and cost effectively discover critical vulnerabilities and proactively avoid being blindsided by cyberattacks," said John Benetti, Managing Director with SVB's Enterprise Software Group. "SVB is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Bugcrowd, expanding our initial credit facility, and providing creative financial solutions to help them grow and scale their business."

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial banking to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

