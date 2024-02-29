BUILD-A-BASKET THIS EASTER AT BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP

Colorful Fuzzy Bunnies, Classic Bears and Adorable New "Mini Beans" are the Perfect Choice to Complete Your Holiday Shopping Needs

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is here to help fill your Easter baskets this year with its online Easter Giftshop and in-store selection with a wide variety of gifts for special springtime delights including extra fuzzy bunnies, classic bears, spring frogs, a colorful new hedgehog and fresh pastel fashions for furry friends. To make the season extra sweet, Build-A-Bear is also unveiling its newest offering, the Mini Beans assortment, featuring cute, collectible pocket-sized critters perfect for basket filling this holiday. Available now and based on a wide selection of popular traditional Build-A-Bear furry friends, these Mini Beans may be small in size, but they are BIG in fun.

Petite versions of some of the brand's most popular classic offerings are featured in the debut lineup of eleven Mini Beans including the Axolotl, Happy Hugs Teddy, Longhorn and Spring Green Frog. Enhance your Easter and Build-A-Basket this season by shopping Build-A-Bear’s entire spring holiday collection.

Build-A-Bear has been an anticipated part of Easter celebrations for over 25 years as families enjoy the tradition of making a special memory by creating a new plush bunny or bear for the season. This year, the iconic experiential retailer is also offering special characterized plush Easter baskets ready to be filled with a delightful variety of Build-A-Bear favorites plus the new perfectly sized Mini Beans miniature plush. Each of the charming new Mini Beans animals comes with a tiny birth certificate on the tag that you can personalize along with a special wish, plus you can select from a variety of miniature t-shirts for your new itty-bitty furry friend which was inspired by a classic Build-A-Bear favorite.

"We are delighted to introduce this charming new addition to Build-A-Bear. Mini Beans pocket-sized furry friends deliver a lot of heart in a tiny package and we are so happy to debut these fresh mini versions of some our most beloved furry friends to our guests and fans," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear.

Enhance your Easter and Build-A-Basket this season by shopping Build-A-Bear's entire spring holiday collection including the new Mini Beans now online at BuildABear.com or visit your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop to enjoy the iconic and memory making bear-building experience in person.

ADD BIG CUDDLES TO EASTER BASKETS WITH NEW PLUSH

Find great complements to candy with these new furry friends at Build-A-Bear, complete with Easter and spring themed clothing and accessories, including fan favorites:

Pink Fluff Pawlette Bunny makes the hoppiest addition to any Easter basket as a special edition bunny plush with sparkly paw pads and ultra cuddly pink fur marshmallow. She comes dressed in her Easter outfit and bunny flats makes a super cute gift nestled amongst their eggs and other basket goodies.

Cool Quills Hedgehog is a smiley stuffed hedgehog plush that is unexpectedly super cuddly with its happy face and swirly pastel fur and comes dressed in a "Happy Easter" outfit and bunny flats.

Colorful Splatter Cow is the newest cow plush and the most colorful friend on the farm with its pastel spots and smiley face. Colorful Splatter Cow is an udder delight dressed for adventure thanks to its Love hoodie and yummy cotton candy wristie.

Personalize each furry friend with adorable outfits, the Record Your Voice option for a personalized message, and a variety of sounds, scents and accessories of your choice to make the ultimate spring or Easter gift!

SURPRISE EGGS BRING CURIOUS SMILES

Wanting to up the egg hunt game? The egg-citing surprises continue a special surprise and delight Golden Eggs. Each egg contains one mini plush perfect for adding an extra element of fun to a family's egg hunt. Discover what's hiding in these mystery Golden Eggs and collect all four unique mystery plushes. Each plush inside is an exclusive release available while supplies last.

GIVE THE GIFT OF FUN

Surprise them with an experiential gift of fun with a Build-A-Bear gift card! Whether it's an Easter egg hunt surprise, tucked into an Easter basket, or a sweet bear-building experience with a beloved relative, they'll love the special memories made at Build-A-Bear.

MAKE MEMORIES THIS SPRING BREAK AT BUILD-A-BEAR

Looking for fun experiences over spring break and that much needed staycation, or headed to an exciting destination? Gather up family and friends and explore the Build-A-Bear store locator tool to find a Build-A-Bear Workshop location nearby. The in-person experience promises fun and FURever special moments that'll will be cherished. Guests can pick out their next best furry friend that is huggable and customizable, participate in the iconic heart ceremony, and record a message to make the experience an even sweeter memory. Check the local Build-A-Bear location for special appearances by mascot bunny, Pawlette, on select Saturdays in March, where guests can take a complimentary picture with this special bunny this Easter.

