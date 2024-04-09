BUILD-A-BEAR FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW FOUNDATION PRESIDENT AND COMMITMENT TO BOOKS, BEARS AND AMAZING EXPERIENCES IN 2024

Build-A-Bear's giving programs come to life through Build-A-Bear Foundation which, since its formation, has contributed more $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. Today Build-A-Bear Foundation announces its commitment to increase its impact under the leadership of Rosalind Johnson, recently appointed to the role of Foundation Board President. Johnson, who also serves as SVP Chief People Officer at Build-A-Bear, will lead the Foundation's Board of Directors, a selection of dedicated Build-A-Bear associates who lead the giving strategy and build impactful programs, guided by the Foundation's mission.

"One of our core values – GIVE – has been a staple of who Build-A-Bear is and a pillar of the Build-A-Bear Foundation since its origination," said Johnson. "As we celebrate the cherished hugs, creativity and support we've been able to provide since the beginning, we look ahead to further deepening and expanding our programs. 2024 is a pivotal milestone for us as we continue our focus on children's literacy, bear donations and heartfelt partnerships. These are all made possible by our teams and by every donation from our Guests and associates, allowing us to continue spreading the joy of books and furry friends."

1.5 MILLION FURRY FRIENDS DONATED

Since its formation in 2004, Build-A-Bear Foundation has provided donations of teddy bears to bring comfort to kids most in need of a hug, including those facing critical illness, displacement, and lack of resources, among a variety of other challenges. Last year marked the foundation's largest year of bear donations in its history.

In addition, in 2023, Build-A-Bear Foundation also:

Committed to donating 1 million books by 2027 in partnership with First Book, guided by the foundation's core focus on children's literacy

Provided over 50,000 reading buddies to support literacy outcomes for young students

Granted a wish a week through Make-A-Wish America

Supported 10,000 families in partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation

Opened the 18th Build-A-Bear Foundation Buddy Room at Shriner's Childrens locations across the US

HOW TO SUPPORT BUILD-A-BEAR FOUNDATION EFFORTS

Every Guest has the opportunity to support Build-A-Bear Foundation during the checkout process at point-of-sale terminals in local Workshops, or online at www.buildabear.com.

GIVE THE GIFT OF READ TEDDY

Build-A-Bear offers Read Teddy, a lovable furry friend that encourages reading. This classic brown bear has super soft fur with an irresistibly cute smile. Guests can dress Read Teddy in its own outfits and accessories to make it the cutest bear on the bookshelf. For every Read Teddy purchased, Build-A-Bear will donate to Build-A-Bear Foundation in support of First Book.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR FOUNDATION

Build-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting those in need. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organizations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org .

