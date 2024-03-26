Build-A-Bear Workshop is Your ONE HOP SHOP for Bunny Visits and Last Minute Easter Gifts

Popular Mini Beans are Back in Stock for Basket Building and Pawlette the Bunny to Visit Select Stores This Easter Saturday

ST. LOUIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW), the experiential branded retail company known for celebrating moments and creating endearing memories, today announces that their hit new plush collection, Mini Beans, are now back in stock in all Workshops across the country just in time to complete last minute Easter Baskets. In honor of the holiday, children can also visit with the beloved Build-A-Bear costumed character , Pawlette the Bunny, at select Workshop locations on Easter Saturday. Guests are invited to check their local Build-A-Bear Workshop for details on these special appearances.

Build-A-Bear announces that their hit new plush collection, Mini Beans, are now back in stock in all Workshops across the country. Guests are also invited to visit with the popular Build-A-Bear costumed character, Pawlette the Bunny, at select Workshop locations on Easter Saturday.

The new Mini Beans collection was recently launched and immediately became a "fan favorite" due to their adorable hand-held size and wide selection, inspired by many of Build-A-Bear's classic furry friends over the years. As styles started selling out, the company reacted to the strong interest in the collection by quickly replenishing the stores, including some of the special limited-edition items. The Mini Beans line ranges from traditional teddy bears to trend animals like the popular longhorn to the petite version of Pawlette the Bunny, which are all back in time to celebrate Easter, and the perfect size to fill the perfect basket.

Build-A-Bear has been a staple of Easter celebrations for over 25 years as families enjoy the tradition of making a special seasonal memory by creating a new furry friend from a fresh spring-inspired collection of plush animals and outfits or taking photos with Pawlette the Bunny. This year, the company is also offering special characterized plush Easter baskets ready to be filled with an assortment of Build-A-Bear favorites.

"Build-A-Bear Workshop is known for celebrations and memory making, from birthdays to holidays, and we work hard to deliver on our mission of 'adding a little more heart to life,' to guests during these special moments," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Traditions and family experiences like Easter Baskets and visiting the Bunny are an important part of childhood and we are delighted to be a part of those moments with our fans. We are also excited that the reception of Mini Beans has been so positive and that we were able to get these tiny furry friends back into all of our stores just in time for the holiday!"

EGG-CELLENT SURPRISE FOR THE EGG HUNT

This season Build-A-Bear is offering new egg-citing Golden Eggs to take this year's Easter egg hunt up a notch. Each egg contains one mini plush perfect for adding an extra element of fun to a family's egg hunt. Discover what's hiding in these mystery Golden Eggs and collect all four unique mystery plushes.

GIVE THE GIFT OF FUN

Surprise them with an experiential gift of fun with a Build-A-Bear gift card! Whether it's an Easter egg hunt surprise, tucked into an Easter basket, or a sweet bear-building experience with a beloved relative, they'll love the special memories made at Build-A-Bear

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop