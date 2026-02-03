BUILD-A-BEAR "AFTER DARK" TURNS UP THE RIZZ THIS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH DEBUT OF SILVER FOX

Explore the new plush collection gift sets on the brand's 18+ Bear Cave microsite, tapping into BookTok romantasy and modern charm culture

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, age isn't just a number — it's an asset, especially when it comes with silver fur. Build-A-Bear Workshop, the iconic retail brand known for "adding a little more heart to life," is debuting the Silver Fox plush as the newest addition to its After Dark collection, available exclusively online through the brand's popular 18+ Bear Cave microsite.

Sleek, salt-and-pepper furred, and full of undeniable allure, Silver Fox embodies the confident, grown-up energy that defines After Dark. From his sharp tuxedo styling to his martini-in-hand attitude, every detail sets the tone and makes him impossible to resist.

The collection knows exactly who it's for — "kidults," adults who grew up with Build-A-Bear and now enjoy the brand through a more grown-up, playful lens. Silver Fox leads the lineup alongside fan favorites like the Lovable Lion, whose Rizzler Gift Set delivers king-of-the-jungle confidence with a tongue-in-cheek tee, jeans, black glasses, and white shoes. Cuddly Cougar returns this year as a new Romantasy Gift Set, inspired by BookTok favorites and complete with a plush book wristie and genre-nodding details.

Additional furry friends and Valentine's Day gift sets available in the 18+ Bear Cave include:

Barkleigh™ Dog Stuffed Animal Rosé Over Roses Gift Set — Includes a "Rosé Over Roses" tee, black skirt, matching boots, and a plush "Pawfectly Pink Rosé" accessory

Silver Fox Stuffed Animal Martini Gift Set — Includes a tuxedo, plush martini wristie, and champagne-scented paws

Silver Fox Stuffed Animal Shadow Daddy Gift Set — A tongue-in-cheek nod to romantasy fandom, complete with shadowy accessories and brooding vibes

Happy Hugs Teddy Bear Wingspan Matters Gift Set — Includes a "Wingspan Matters" tee with dragon-wing sleeves

For an extra-personal touch, guests can add a Record Your Voice sound chip, allowing them to include a custom message — sizzling or sweet — and turn each gift into something uniquely memorable.

Since launching the Bear Cave in 2019, Build-A-Bear has used the 18+ microsite to explore how nostalgia evolves as its audience does. The After Dark Valentine's collection continues that approach, blending the brand's signature heart with pop-culture fluency that feels timely, intentional, and unmistakably grown up. To shop the After Dark collection, visit buildabear.com/the-bear-cave/after-dark.

