ONE OF BUILD-A-BEAR'S FASTEST SELL-OUTS RETURNS FOR NATIONAL HUG DAY

Heartwarming Hugs weighted plush is back in stock after nine months

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, the beloved brand and iconic retail experience known for its mission of "adding a little more heart to life," will celebrate National Hug Day tomorrow, January 21, for the eighth consecutive year with the return of one of its fastest furry friend sell-outs: Heartwarming Hugs. This special oversized weighted plush – first introduced in early 2025 – returns after a nine-month respite, ready to deliver plenty of additional hugs on this special day.

Build-A-Bear Heartwarming Hugs & National Hug Day

The rise in interest in weighted and warming (or cooling) comfort items, like the Heartwarming Hugs Bear, is supported by studies showing that the steady, gentle pressure of a hug from this type of product can help promote relaxation and ease stress. Heartwarming Hugs was designed to turn that comforting feeling into an irresistibly cuddly companion, reflecting the brand's mission of "adding a little more heart to life" in a very tangible way.

The oversized bear features a weighted design of approximately 3–5 pounds, along with a removable extra-large "bean heart" that can be warmed or cooled. This design element gives guests multiple ways to experience that special feeling and benefits of Heartwarming Hugs.

"National Hug Day is a reminder of how much comfort and connection matter in everyday life," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear. "While creating and personalizing any furry friend at Build-A-Bear Workshop is a great way to celebrate Hug Day, we are particularly proud to bring back our Heartwarming Hugs Bear to help turn the power of a simple hug into something even more special."

This Hug Day celebration comes on the heels of the company's multi-year delivery of record results, supported by its recent expansion to more than 650 locations across over 30 countries, echoing the belief of its founder that a teddy bear hug is understood in any language.

This year's Hug Day also coincides with Build-A-Bear's nearly 30-year focus on fostering a culture of belonging and community, being recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group in their 2026 list of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community." Just as Heartwarming Hugs brings comfort and connection to guests, this recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming, supportive environment for the valued team members who help bring those heartfelt moments to life every day.

To celebrate National Hug Day, Build-A-Bear invites guests to share their hugs on social media using #HeartwarmingHugs.

For images and additional information, click here.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop