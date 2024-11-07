Build-A-Bear and Hello Kitty® Team Up in Los Angeles for First-Ever Collaborative Workshop

New Retail-tainment Experience Brings Brands Together in LA's Premium Shopping and Entertainment Destination to Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is excited to announce the official opening of the first ever Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop on November 15, 2024, at the renowned Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. This one-of-a-kind retail destination was designed in collaboration with Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop culture icon Hello Kitty®, in honor of the beloved character's 50th anniversary this year. The retail-tainment experience celebrates Hello Kitty® and Friends characters with exclusive products and gives guests an opportunity to experience the personalized, memorable process for which Build-A-Bear is known. The opening of the Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop, in addition to exclusive new holiday Sanrio® designs, reflects the popularity of the Sanrio® collection among both adults and children alike. Notably, this opening falls during the same week as World Kindness Day, a day that celebrates friendship, kindness, and inclusivity – the core values that Hello Kitty® and Friends represent.

The Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop will feature exclusive offerings inspired by Hello Kitty® and her friends, ensuring fans of all ages can enjoy a unique and personalized experience. Guests can look forward to a festive atmosphere with pink aprons, pink and white shopping bags, and customized pink birth certificates for their new plush friends.

A grand opening event will take place on November 15, the same day the store officially opens its doors to the public and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hello Kitty to mark the official launch. Attendees will be among the first to witness this new take on the signature Build-A-Bear experience while the first 50 guests will receive a special gift.

"The opening of the Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop is a meaningful moment for both of our brands," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "This workshop is about creating a space where guests of all ages can connect with their favorite Sanrio characters in a fun and memorable way. It's a special experience that brings together the magic of childhood with the creativity of today's culture, and we're excited to share it with the West Los Angeles community."

"Hello Kitty is a powerful source of comfort, nostalgia, and self-expression for her fans, and a partnership with Build-A-Bear is a natural fit for the Hello Kitty and Friends brand where guests can create their own custom plush to reflect their individuality," said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio, Inc. "During this milestone 50th anniversary year, we've been focused on offering collectible products and experiences while building connection points for fans, and this special workshop provides Hello Kitty and Build-A-Bear fans alike the ultimate opportunity to make memories with their loved ones while creating one-of-a-kind special friends."

This collaboration between Build-A-Bear and Sanrio® represents a union of two iconic brands and reflects a new chapter in their longstanding, successful relationship which has driven lifetime sales of more than three million Hello Kitty® and Friends themed plush items.

In addition to the opening of the new Workshop, Sanrio® fans can enjoy a line of exclusive holiday designs at Build-A-Bear. Guests can visit www.buildabear.com or head to their nearest participating Workshop to build their very own Red Bow Hello Kitty® plush and accessorize it with a Hello Kitty® Holiday Dress, an Evergreen Cinnamoroll™ with a holiday suit, a Candy Cane Kuromi™ with a festive dress, a mini Snowy Tiny Chum plush and more. An online-exclusive Merry My Melody™ plush is also available to purchase on www.buildabear.com.

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

A Los Angeles escape like no other, nestled amidst acres of open space and beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City combines on-trend fashion brands, award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, multi-faceted health and wellness amenities, public art installations, and cultural programming – all in one place. After unveiling a $1 billion makeover in 2017 – the destination now features the West Coast's first Eataly, a new three-level Nordstrom, a new two-level Macy's, a fully renovated Bloomingdale's, as well as a premium Equinox fitness club and spa. For more information, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/centurycity

