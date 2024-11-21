Build-A-Bear and KFC® Unveil a Deliciously Playful Limited-Edition Collection

Introducing a Plush Product Line That Combines Cuddly Companions with KFC's Iconic Flavor, Exclusively at Build-A-Bear

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW), the beloved global brand known for its heartwarming, memorable experiences, has teamed up with KFC®, the original fried chicken brand, for a finger lickin' good collaBEARation—available starting today. This tasty mashup of comfort plush and comfort food is playfully inspired by KFC's classic red-and-white striped bucket.

Launching just in time to celebrate togetherness during the holiday season, this unique collection combines Build-A-Bear's signature creative, interactive fun with KFC's rich tradition of comfort food and family meals.

The collection, available exclusively at Build-A-Bear workshops and online at www.buildabear.com, will feature limited-edition outfits and accessories inspired by KFC, including:

KFC Bucket Costume : Take your love of KFC to new heights with this charming KFC bucket costume for your furry friend, who will look adorable nestled inside. It's a finger lickin' fun way to share your love of fried chicken, making it the ultimate gift for KFC fans.

: Take your love of KFC to new heights with this charming KFC bucket costume for your furry friend, who will look adorable nestled inside. It's a finger lickin' fun way to share your love of fried chicken, making it the ultimate gift for KFC fans. KFC Plush Chicken Wristie : Your bear won't go hungry with this adorable KFC chicken wristie, a plush chicken leg that attaches to their paw—perfect for satisfying those imaginary cravings!

: Your bear won't go hungry with this adorable KFC chicken wristie, a plush chicken leg that attaches to their paw—perfect for satisfying those imaginary cravings! KFC Pajama Outfit: Snuggle up in style! This cozy two-piece pajama set features a KFC onesie and chicken leg slippers, bringing crispy comfort to bedtime.

Whether you're surprising the fried chicken lover in your life or treating yourself to a memorable collectible, this collaboration brings the best of both brands to the table and is rooted in a shared commitment to serve everyone joy through heartwarming experiences.

"This collection is a blend of creativity, nostalgia, and fun that unites fans of both iconic brands in an unexpected way," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "It's all about delivering playful, memorable experiences—served up with a side of KFC's signature comfort. Together, we're bringing two beloved passions—customization and comfort food—to the table in a whole new way."

For over 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together over buckets of its finger lickin' good fried chicken and homestyle sides. The brand recently introduced a Kids Meal with its new Original Recipe® tenders, to give families even more ways to enjoy KFC.

Guests can shop this exciting new product line in participating Build-A-Bear Workshops and online starting today.

About Build-A-Bear®

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About KFC®

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including fried chicken, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop