Build-A-Bear Celebrates Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Plush and Grand Opening Plans for First-Ever Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop

Iconic Brands Collaborate to Delight Fans of All Ages with Exclusive Products and New Retail Experience in Premier Lifestyle Center

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), a pioneer in experiential retail, announced today the introduction of an exclusive 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty® make-your-own plush and plans for a first-of-its-kind Workshop location designed in collaboration with Sanrio®, the parent company of Hello Kitty® and Friends. The grand opening of the new Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop, situated in the prestigious Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, is expected to occur in time to celebrate Hello Kitty's November anniversary with special events and exclusive products along with the personalized, memorable, "building" process for which Build-A-Bear is known.

The new 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty® plush debuts today online and rolls out in participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in the coming weeks. This exclusive, limited-edition make-your-own Hello Kitty plush commemorates the milestone anniversary with sparkly accents, a festive new dress with a playful twist on Hello Kitty's signature bow, making this one-of-a-kind item a must-have for collectors and fans.

These exciting events reflect a new chapter in the company's longstanding, successful relationship with Sanrio, which has driven lifetime sales of more than three million Hello Kitty and Friends themed plush items and led to the creation of the exclusive 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty® make-your-own plush. The unique Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop experience location is expected to benefit from the ongoing fandom surrounding the collaboration between these two multi-generational iconic brands and coincides with the rise of "kidulting," the increasing trend of adults purchasing toy and plush products for themselves, which recently reached an all-time high, according to data from the research firm, Circana.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Sanrio on the first-ever Hello Kitty and Friends inspired Build-A-Bear Workshop location, especially as we celebrate the remarkable 50th anniversary of this beloved character," said Anjali Khosla, Vice President of Brand Management of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Beyond this milestone moment, the timing is also supportive of the strategic expansion of our global retail footprint as well as the purposeful extension of our addressable market to include teens and adults – which is also a key consumer for Hello Kitty and Friends."

"We are excited to expand our Build-A-Bear collection with the launch of this special 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty plush, bringing fans a unique collectible that they can cherish for years to come," said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management of Sanrio, Inc. "As our partnership with Build-A-Bear continues to grow and evolve, we are looking forward to introducing new products and activations that inspire playfulness, fun and creating memorable moments together."

The new 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty® plush debuts today online and rolls out in participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in the coming weeks. This exclusive, limited-edition make-your-own Hello Kitty plush commemorates the milestone anniversary with sparkly accents, a festive new dress with a playful twist on Hello Kitty's signature bow, making this one-of-a-kind item a must-have for collectors and fans. In addition to Hello Kitty, fans can also select from the broader Build-A-Bear Sanrio collection including Kuromi™, Cinnamoroll™, My Melody™, Tuxedosam™, and more at Sanrio Plush Toy & Stuffed Animal Collection (buildabear.com).

Grand opening information of the one-of-a-kind Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty® and Friends Workshop featuring an array of exclusive make-your own versions of Sanrio characters and signature Build-A-Bear furry friends as a part of the immersive personalized experience, is expected to be announced at a later date. To receive more information, sign up here: https://www.buildabear.com/build-a-bear-hello-kitty-los-angeles-california-store.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

