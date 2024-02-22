Build-A-Bear Celebrates Leap Day Birthdays with Special $4 Birthday Treat Bear Offer

Leap Year Brings Leap Cheer for Those with February 29 Birthdays

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop is announcing a PAW-some celebration to honor the approximately 200,000 people1 in the U.S. who have an actual birthday date every four years. Participating Workshops across the country will open their doors on February 29 with a special offer for guests of honor who are stuffing four years' worth of festivities into one BEARy special day.

Individuals celebrating their Leap Day birthdays – this year falling on Thursday, February 29 – are invited to visit any participating Build-A-Bear Workshop to build a Birthday Treat Bear for the special price of $4.

Individuals celebrating their Leap Day birthdays – this year falling on Thursday, February 29 – are invited to visit any participating Build-A-Bear Workshop to build a Birthday Treat Bear for the special price of $4. The offer is a nod to the once-in-four-year cadence of Leap Day birthdays, with the goal of marking the unique milestone in a memorable way.

A leap year is added to the calendar every four years and inserts the 29th of February to make up for the extra 0.24 days it takes the Earth to orbit the sun each year. Because it occurs only once every four years, people born on this day celebrate on the actual date of their birth less frequently than those born on other days.

The limited-time promotion is an extension of the brand's well-known "Pay Your Age" offer, where children look forward to taking home a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month for the cost of the age they are turning. Build-A-Bear's signature celeBEARation includes thoughtful touches like a tailored heart ceremony and thematic photo props and concludes with a ring of the birthday bell and shout-out to the entire Workshop. Leap Day pricing provides an affordable and enjoyable experience for anyone at any age who chooses to commemorate their Leap Day birthday at a Build-A-Bear Workshop.

"We understand the rarity of being born on Leap Day, and we wanted to extend a special gesture for those who celebrate on their special day once every four years," says Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Birthday Treat Bear brings such joy to our guests year-round and this offer is our way of adding an extra layer of excitement and heart to the occasion for those born on February 29."

For more information about Build-A-Bear Workshop and the Leap Day Birthday Treat Bear offer, please visit buildabear.com. The $4 promotion (regularly $14) is available in-store only on February 29, 2024, while supplies last. It is recommended to call your local Workshop to confirm availability before visiting.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

1Taylor, Courtney. "Leap Day Statistics." ThoughtCo, Apr. 5, 2023, thoughtco.com/leap-day-statistics-3126161.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop