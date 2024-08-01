Build-A-Bear Celebrates Surpassing 25 Million Workshop Birthdays With New Party Offer During the Biggest Birthday Month of the Year

Free Party Package for Birthday Guest of Honor with August-Booked Event

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is celebrating birthdays with a Birthday Blitz throughout August, the month when the most people are born, according to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. For party bookings made in August, the birthday Guest of Honor gets to party for FREE! Book a party for five or more guests during the month of August and the birthday Guest of Honor builds their furry friend at no cost when the party is held before January 31, 2025. Party packages for other attendees start at just $20 per person which includes a make-your-own stuffed animal with endless customization options. This offer is the perfect way to create unforgettable memories and celebrate the joy of birthdays with Build-A-Bear.

Over the past 25+ years, Build-A-Bear Workshop has been a cherished destination for over 25 million birthday celebrations, creating a memorable experience that has become a rite of passage for generations of children. Although the party experience has evolved through the years, the birthday party package at Build-A-Bear continues to include a furry friend for each guest and a special Heart Ceremony where all attendees wish on the heart and place it inside the teddy bear for the birthday Guest of Honor. To add to the fun, guests enjoy engaging games, special recognition for the Guest of Honor, and of course, the bell-ringing and beloved Build-A-Bear version of the birthday song.

"Birthdays, especially for children, are incredibly important life milestones. We are delighted that we are so often selected as a desired birthday destination. Because these celebrations occur every day at our Workshops around the globe, birthdays account for about one-third of our total retail business," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop. "In fact, other Build-A-Bear parties, beyond birthdays, have also become a popular way to commemorate a variety of special occasions from a team making the cheer squad to a classroom field trip where guests can choose from a variety of exciting themes to personalize their party, ensuring the one-of-a-kind experience that our company is known for."

To take advantage of the Birthday Blitz package for the Guest of Honor, parties must be booked by August 31, 2024, and celebrated before January 31, 2025. Don't miss this opportunity to make your birthday truly special at Build-A-Bear Workshop – the perfect place to celebrate "the stuff you love!"

For more information and to book your birthday party, visit Host a Party at Build-A-Bear Workshop® (buildabear.com).

Birthday Blitz Promotion Details:

Birthday parties must be booked by August 31, 2024 and must be held before January 31, 2025 .

and must be held before . Parties must include five (5) or more guests and is valid on one party only.

Offer is not valid on a previously scheduled Build-A-Bear birthday party.

Free plush and clothing/accessory valid for items in selected party package only; product selection varies by party package.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offers and is not redeemable for cash.

Full promotion details can be found at https://www.buildabear.com/party-promo-disclaimer.html

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide Guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as "HeartBox" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave." In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company's mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

