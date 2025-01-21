Build-A-Bear Launches Comforting Heartwarming Hugs Weighted Plush

New Make Your Own Furry Friends to Debut on National Hug Day

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know the average person gives six hugs a day?* At Build-A-Bear Workshop®, we believe there's always room for more, which is why we're celebrating National Hug Day with the launch of our comforting Heartwarming Hugs weighted plushes. As the only weighted plushes you can build yourself, this new collection features an adorable bear and a sweet sloth—each with a removable heart that can be warmed up and placed back inside to add cozy and calming cuddles. Weighing three pounds, these furry friends are noticeably larger and heavier than other plushes, offering an extra soothing hug experience.

Research suggests that hugging can reduce stress and boost oxytocin levels (the "cuddle hormone").* With that in mind, the Heartwarming Hugs collection is designed to provide a sense of warmth and connection for all ages—whether you need a little extra TLC or want to share the joy with someone special.

"We always strive to bring a little more heart to life, and the Heartwarming Hugs collection beautifully reflects that goal," said Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Featuring a warming heart you can actually feel, these furry friends are a simple yet powerful way to celebrate the act of a hug. Launching this collection on National Hug Day is a heartfelt reminder that sometimes, a hug can say more than words."

To celebrate National Hug Day, free shipping is available for online purchases of the Heartwarming Hugs plushes from January 21–23, 2025. The Heartwarming Hugs Bear is available in stores and online, while the lovable Heartwarming Hugs Sloth is exclusively available online.

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

*Source: Psychology Today

