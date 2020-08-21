Build-A-Bear Releases Workshop Jams, The First Album From The Build-A-Bear Records And Warner Arts Partnership

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear today announced the release of Workshop Jams, the first album from Build-A-Bear Records in partnership with the Arts Music division of Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell. The album is the perfect soundtrack for family sing-along fun featuring a specially curated selection of beloved songs from across the decades, designed to bring families together.

Working with a team of talented producers to create a fresh, unfiltered, and original sound, Workshop Jams delivers a Build-A-Bear spin and reimagines classic songs for today's audience. Performed by the "Build-A-Bear Kids", a group of talented young people between the ages of 10 and 16, kids from all generations are sure to enjoy singing and dancing to this unique collection of music. Featuring all-time favorites including "24k Magic", "Firework", "Celebration", and "We Are Family", Workshop Jams is fun for the whole family! Hear these songs, and more, on Build-A-Bear Radio, Build-A-Bear's streaming radio station on iHeart media.

"Music has long been an important part of the Build-A-Bear experience, from the first-time guests were able to put their favorite song into the paw of a new furry friend at our Workshops. This new collection of hits is a great way to have a little fun and make memories singing and dancing to songs that range from classic hits to recent favorites," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We believe Workshop Jams is the perfect musical companion to bring families together or as a fun sing-along soundtrack for their next road trip!"

"Kids and families love a good sing-along! This collection of timeless songs performed by the Build-A-Bear Kids is a great first release under our partnership with Build-A-Bear, " said Kevin Gore, President, Arts Music.

The album is available now on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and was produced in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Arts Music

Arts Music is Warner Music Group's umbrella of labels focused on signing, developing and marketing artists and projects across genres such as classical, musical theater, kid's & family music, jazz, soundtracks and film scores. Arts Music is the home of the Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music and Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater. In the kids & family music genre, Arts Music recently relaunched Sesame Street Records and started new labels with Build-A-Bear Workshop and Cloudco Entertainment.

