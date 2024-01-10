BUILD-A-BEAR UNVEILS DE-LIGHT-FUL "AFTER DARK" COLLECTION WITH A WINK THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

There's Love, Spice, Hilarity and Nice in the Lineup Designed Exclusively for Adult Gifting in the Online Bear Cave

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear is calling on all Zaddies, friends, crushes, and lovers ages 18+ this Valentine's Day as the heat is dialed up in its Bear Cave with the release of the new After Dark Collection. These Valentine's gifts are designed to delight a partner with a playfully romantic gesture, make a Galentine smile with a cheeky message, or induce a blush from your crush over a plush. This new assortment of furry friends, as well as themed outfits and accessories, is now available online and serves as a fun twist on the traditional Valentine's fare, sure to bring devilish grins to faces well beyond February 14.

Let your Zaddy know they're your MANE squeeze with the help of this lovable lion.
This hot pink teddy bear is serving up some dramatic flair in this fun stuffed animal gift set featuring a sassy "Drama Queen" tank top, black leggings and metallic low tops with sparkly laces.
Largely an adult-to-adult gifting holiday, Valentine's Day is a perfect time to consider Build-A-Bear for a surprising, unique statement to make your recipient "LOL." Start your Valentine's Day shopping early and further customize a gift for your "someone special" by including your own personalized voice message with the Record Your Voice sound chip when building your one-of-a-kind furry friend. Explore After Dark, including these popular items and many more, but warning: there are bears behaving adorably!

  • Lovable Lion Stuffed Animal "Zaddy" Gift Set: It's an age-old question: what to get the Zaddy in your life? Let your Zaddy know they're your MANE squeeze with the help of this lovable lion. This adorable lion plush is ready to raise a Valentine's Day toast in this a-ROAR-able stuffed animal gift set.
  • Devilishly Cute Teddy Bear "You Turn Me On" Gift Set: When it comes to the perfect Valentine's Day gift, the devil is in the details with this collection of furry friends featuring red hot or hot pink fur, horns and plush spiked tail. Let them know you are one lucky devil to get a Valentine's Day gift this cute.
  • Barkleigh™ Plush Valentine's Day Gift Set: You can always snuggle up to a smiley friend with Barkleigh by your side as this perfect pup is ready for a Valentine's Day self-care moment wearing her leopard hearts sleep set, lovebug headband and fuzzy red slippers. Give one to your favorite gal pal and make her smile.
  • Lovable Lion Champagne Gift Set: Pop some Build-A-Bear Bubbly this Valentine's Day for an unFURgettable surprise with this furry friend who sports a satin robe and pajamas with a plush champagne and glass set to toast the season of romance.
  • Devilishly Pink Teddy Bear "Drama Queen" Gift Set: Channel your inner drama queen with Devilishly Pink Teddy! This hot pink teddy bear is serving up some dramatic flair in this fun stuffed animal gift set featuring a sassy "Drama Queen" tank top, black leggings and metallic low tops with sparkly laces.
  • Giant Devilishly Cute Teddy Bear: Give the ultimate Valentine's Day gift with this supersized plush. This giant teddy bear is devilishly adorable thanks to its red hot fur, black horns and plush spiked tail and sure to make a statement of your giant love.

The Build-A-Bear After Dark collection is found exclusively online in the brand's age-gated Bear Cave microsite, an online shopping destination for guests ages 18+. First launched in 2019, Build-A-Bear After Dark continues to gain popularity with its offerings of hilariously unique gifts to celebrate life's special moments for adults. The increased popularity of Build-A-Bear among adults is part of the "kidulting" trend in which adults lean into childhood memories and search for collectibles that appeal to the playful nature of this older consumer through rekindling their youth with nostalgic gifts.

Build-A-Bear offers many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered! Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped anywhere. Or, if you're in a hurry to get your new furry friend, select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your local Build-A-Bear Workshop. To shop the After Dark Collection, visit https://www.buildabear.com/the-bear-cave/after-dark.

More information about Build-A-Bear Valentine's Day furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com or at @buildabear on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About Build-A-Bear
Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

