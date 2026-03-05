Build‑A‑Bear's New Frosted Animal Cookie Collection Turns Sweet Nostalgia into a Squeezable Treat

A sprinkle‑covered throwback meets Build‑A‑Bear's signature personalization

ST. LOUIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, the beloved experiential retailer known for "adding a little more heart to life," is serving up a playful dose of nostalgia with the launch of its new Frosted Animal Cookie Collection, inspired by the iconic pink‑and‑white frosted animal cookies topped with colorful sprinkles. The new line of plush brings a beloved childhood treat into the brand's signature make‑your‑own experience, blending whimsical design with personalization and heart.

Build-A-Bear's Frosted Animal Cookie Collection

These Frosted Animal Cookie friends, now available at Build-A-Bear Workshop locations and online, feature frosting‑inspired colors, sprinkle‑style detailing, and soft textures that transform the classic snack into a huggable furry friend. The collection includes Frosted Animal Cookie Giraffe and Frosted Animal Cookie Camel in Build-A-Bear's beloved make-your-own format, as well as three sweet treat Mini Beans™ featuring a giraffe, camel and lion.

Guests can personalize their Frosted Animal Cookie plush with a wide selection of Build‑A‑Bear clothing and accessories, including a new tutu skirt, dress and party hat, all inspired by the cookie treat. A new Frosted Animal Cookie scent is also available to add to any plush, bringing even more deliciousness to life.

This new collection is ideal for fans drawn to nostalgia‑inspired design, playful pop culture, and joyful moments worth celebrating. The launch supports Build‑A‑Bear's current brand platform, "The Stuff You Love," which celebrates the emotional connections people form through meaningful moments, memories, and personalized experiences.

The Frosted Animal Cookie Collection is available at participating Build-A-Bear locations as well as online at buildabear.com starting today, while supplies last. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and product releases by following @buildabear on Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life," where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $496.4 million for fiscal 2024. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

