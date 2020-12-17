Build-A-Bear Workshop & Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery Service

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. and Shipt, a same-day delivery service provider, today announced a new partnership that ensures families across the country can have furry friends delivered right to their door throughout the final week before Christmas and beyond. To celebrate this new and unique partnership, Shipt is teaming up with Build-A-Bear Foundation to donate 10,000 teddy bears to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, providing the comfort of a teddy bear hug and Christmas cheer to children in need this holiday season.

"As Build-A-Bear continues to execute our digital transformation to drive e-commerce revenue, we have continued to look for innovative solutions to fulfill the high level of order demand and deliver our furry friends to our guests. Therefore, we are pleased to partner with Shipt to provide another delivery option that can allow our furry friends to arrive in homes in time for Christmas gift-giving, especially with many areas seeing restrictions on traditional shopping activities," said Sharon Price John, Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We reviewed several options and felt that Shipt could provide the personal service that our brand is known for in an efficient manner for our guests. And we are pleased to support the donation of our furry friends to children's hospitals demonstrating the care and giving that both brands bring to deliver on our missions to simplify and improve the quality of life while nurturing friendships and forming lasting relationships," concluded Ms. John.

"Shipt and Build-A-Bear Workshop share core values of caring for others and lifting them up, and we are thrilled to join together to deliver more heartfelt moments this holiday season," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "Shipt Shoppers are known for incredible customer service, which makes them the perfect fit to carefully deliver personalized furry friends to guests of all ages at their homes – no matter how last-minute a delivery may be. Children spending the holidays in the hospital are especially deserving of a hug from a teddy bear, and we're proud to partner with Build-A-Bear Foundation and Children's Miracle Network to safely make those hugs a reality for more kids."

With this new partnership, kids can build their own unique furry friend through Build-A-Bear Workshop's online "The Bear Builder" configurator , creating products ranging from baby's first Christmas to a holiday-themed reindeer to a "Sending Christmas Cheer" bear for those that are apart this holiday. The customized products can be delivered in as soon as within one hour. The Bear Builder offers the same ultimate customization that is available in Build-A-Bear's iconic workshop locations, including the Record Your Voice sound chip, scents, clothing, and accessories. The online Build-A-Bear Giftshop offers something for everyone on your list this holiday season, including gifts that show you care, stocking stuffers, commemorative ornaments, and, for the budget minded, special gifts under $25, with all items now available for same-day delivery.

Build-A-Bear Workshop's same-day delivery is powered by Shipt Driven, the delivery-only, last-mile service from Shipt. After a customer places their order on the Build-A-Bear Workshop website and selects same-day delivery, Build-A-Bear Workshop associates package the order at their local store. A reliable Shipt Shopper retrieves the order and delivers it during the timeframe the customer requested – with the option of delivery to their own home or gifted directly to a loved one.

Starting this week, Shipt Shoppers are making the extra special deliveries to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to bring holiday cheer to children in the hospital for care this holiday season. Hospitals receiving the deliveries of teddy bears include Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham, Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Photos of a delivery to Children's Hospital of Alabama can be found here and video can be found here .

*** PHOTOS & VIDEO AVAILABLE HERE ***

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Build-A-Bear Foundation

Build-A-Bear Foundation seeks to add a little more heart to life by sharing hugs and making days a little bit brighter for those in need, with a focus on children and families. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation is guided by the belief in the power of hugs and the simple comfort of having a furry friend by your side. The Foundation supports its mission with financial donations as well as providing furry friends to organizations that support children's health & wellness, disaster relief, and children in need. Build-A-Bear Foundation is committed to sharing teddy bear hugs and spreading happiness around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org .



Contact: [email protected], 312-464-9553



SOURCE Shipt

Related Links

https://www.shipt.com

