Build-A-Bear Workshop Appoints Kim Utlaut as Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer

Bringing over two decades of brand marketing expertise from leadership roles at the renowned Coca-Cola Company

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is announcing the appointment of Kim Utlaut as Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. Utlaut most recently served as a General Manager for Franchise Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company.

Kim joins Build-A-Bear at a pivotal moment of success for the company following three consecutive record-setting years. Post this In her new role, Kim’s responsibilities include leading the continued evolution of Build-A-Bear’s brand and communications strategy, with an increased focus on strengthening and elevating the valued relationship the company shares with its diverse consumer base across multiple revenue streams and product offerings worldwide.

Reporting directly to the Chief Operations Officer, Chris Hurt, Kim is expected to contribute to the business by leveraging her expertise to effectively communicate a wide variety of offerings, from new product launches to special guest experiences to personalized memorable moments, all with a brand-right tone.

"Kim's appointment is a testament to management's focus on the ongoing evolution of Build-A-Bear as we drive toward delivering accelerated profitable growth," said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations Officer. "Her deep expertise in brand strategy and marketing, along with her innovative vision and passion, is expected to provide valuable insights as we look to continue to build momentum for the brand. We are confident her remarkable background and proven leadership will be valuable as we focus on opportunities to take Build-A-Bear to new heights, bringing even more joy to kids and those young at heart across the globe."

Kim joins Build-A-Bear at a pivotal moment of success for the company following three consecutive record-setting years. Most recently, Build-A-Bear has expanded its brand presence with a growing global retail footprint, the continued advancement of its digital transformation, and investment in the brand through exciting collaborations.

Kim spent over 20 years in senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company. During her tenure, she developed strategic partnerships with organizations such as the NCAA, U.S. Soccer, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Her innovative marketing strategies elevated brand visibility and successfully drove recruitment and retention initiatives. Her expansive career also includes stints at Sprint and Anheuser-Busch.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

