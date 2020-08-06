Build-A-Bear Workshop Cancels Popular In-Store "Pay Your Age" Day Event In Response To COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop announced today that it is canceling its popular annual in-store "Pay Your Age Day" event, due to challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the brand will be hosting its first "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear-Building Sale!" on August 12, a fun virtual event for members of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program to enjoy a special version of the Build-A-Bear experience and unprecedented savings from the comfort of home – no social distancing or masks required!

"We had originally planned a "Pay Your Age Day" event for 2020 but decided to adjust those plans this year in the wake of the pandemic. Although our Workshops around the world have new safety protocols in place and are open for Guests to visit, in the past, the "Pay Your Age Day" event has been so popular that it created lines and crowds, which didn't feel right at this time," said President and CEO, Sharon Price John. "Instead, we want our Guests to enjoy and participate in the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear-Building Sale!" to virtually go through the steps to create a new furry friend from home and receive exceptional savings on popular products."

Beginning at 10am CST on August 12, Guests can get a new furry friend for as little as $4, exclusively at www.buildabear.com. Bonus Club members can purchase up to two furry friends included in the sale and have the chance to choose an outfit, accessorize and name their furry friend as well as make a wish on the heart – replicating the beloved in-store experience! From our cuddly Lil' Cubs to some of our most popular movie characters, the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" has something for everyone. It's the perfect opportunity to send a hug to a loved one or add to your collection of furry friends.

The now famous "Pay Your Age Day" event was conceived as a kick-off to the company's highly successful "Count Your Candles" program which is a part of Build-A-Bear's year-round celebration of birthdays where Guests 14 and under who visit the Workshop with a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member in the month of their birthday can 'Count Their Candles' and pay their age for Build-A-Bear Workshop's Birthday Treat Bear (valued at $14 USD / £14 GBP / $14 CAD). The Count Your Candles program continues to be available in stores for those that have upcoming birthday celebrations.

Pro Tip: Not a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member yet? Sign up today to get all the exclusive details for this great sale.

To learn more about the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear-Building Sale!", visit buildabear.com/PayYourAge. To learn more about the year-round Count Your Candles birthday experience at Build-A-Bear Workshop, visit buildabear.com/count-your-candles.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

Related Links

http://www.buildabear.com

