BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP® CELEBRATES VALENTINE'S DAY WITH HUGGABLE GIFTS FOR EVERYONE YOU LOVE

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of flowers and chocolate? Looking to do something different this Valentine's Day? A gift from Build-A-Bear is one they can love for years to come! Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) brings a wide assortment of gifts for every Valentine – whether you're shopping for kids, Galentines, a lifelong partner, or new love. Plan a special experience at Build-A-Bear Workshop to make one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day memories or visit the Valentine's Day Giftshop, an online shopping destination to shop the cutest ways to give love in every hug!

CHANNEL YOUR INNER CUPID WITH THESE UNIQUE GIFT IDEAS

Stop and smell the roses with Red Roses Bear, a unique way to give a Valentine's Day bouquet that lasts FURever. This stunning teddy bear looks like a gorgeous rose bouquet with its textured red rose fur and red paw pads. Personalize it with a floral scent or special voice message to make a showstopping Valentine's Day gift! This fan favorite sells out every year so hurry in to get yours while they last!

Hippo-hippo-hooray, it's almost Valentine's Day! Heartwarming Hippo is the perfect gift for anyone you love tons. This happy hippopotamus plush has grey fur with red paws and red hearts on its ears. Dress it in adorable red heart pajamas and a plush red heart for a gift they'll never forget!

Raise a toast to your MANE squeeze with the a-ROAR-able Lovable Lion. This plush lion stuffed animal is a fierce way to send hugs to anyone you're wild about this Valentine's Day. Its heart-shaped mane and super soft fur are perfect for lots of snuggles. Set the stage for romance by adding a satin robe and pajamas and plush champagne and glass set, available at THE BEAR CAVE, an online destination where you can find specially curated plush, one-of-a-kind collector's items and other unexpected products! Visit thebearcave.com to find unique and specially designed plush to delight adult gift givers all year long.

Have them seeing hearts with the monstrously cute online exclusive Heart Monster! This wildly cute red heart plush has pink legs and arms, heart sunglasses and a toothy smile you can't help but love.

Introducing the sparkliest way to share your heart this Valentine's Day! Give a heartfelt gift with this gorgeous Red Velvet Sparkle Build-A-Bear Collectible Featuring Swarovski® crystals. This collectible teddy bear has ultra-suede red fur embellished with Swarovski crystals on its face, ears and paw pads. This shiny bear also has a heart crystal stitched on its chest and comes in a beautiful gift bag with an authentic crystals from Swarovski seal. This one-of-a-kind collector's item makes a stunning Valentine's Day gift they'll cherish for years to come.

Make it a girl's night with your Galentine and the Honey Girls! Visit your local Workshop location or visit buildabear.com to get your very own Honey Girls furry friend and then head home to watch Honey Girls, the hit film starring Grammy Award® winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actor Ashanti and digital star Tessa Brooks. The film follows the story of three young musicians from different backgrounds who enter a competition searching for the "next big thing", hosted by superstar Fancy G (Ashanti). However, these three competitors quickly discover they are "better together." To avoid detection and elimination from the contest, they form a secret band and perform wearing masks, calling themselves the "HONEY GIRLS." Their first song becomes an immediate viral mega hit creating a close call with Fancy G and requires them to ultimately decide what is more important – fame or friendship.

The Honey Girls film is available now on streaming platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play and on DVD at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Make it a date at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Give the gift of a Build-A-Bear gift card this Valentine's Day and stop by your local Workshop location to make personalized furry friends! This fun date night activity is perfect for friends, partners, family, "TBD" couples and Galentines of all ages that everyone is sure to love!

A NEW WAY TO SEND A CUSTOMIZED GIFT WITH HEART AND HUGS

The best gifts come from the heart! New gifting solution HeartBox™ provides stylish, themed, and specially curated gift boxes for a convenient on-line option for a wide range of adult-to-adult gifting occasions, including Valentine's Day! The assortment of products included in each HeartBox is elegantly packaged and designed to surprise and delight your valentine by including a variety of well-coordinated items selected to celebrate the occasion. Plus, each HeartBox offering features its own exclusive huggable, high-quality teddy bear designed by Build-A-Bear, that can be customized with a personal voice message directly from the gift-giver, enabling every HeartBox to be truly one-of-a-kind!

The Romantic at Heart Box is the perfect way to share your heart. This carefully curated gift box full of goodies includes the Romantic at Heart Bear holding a Red Rose Wristie, Sugarfina Long-Stem Roses Gummy Bears, and a Trapp Signature Home Collection Wild Currant Scented Candle. Add a Red Roses Scent and special recorded message to the bear for a gift with extra heart!

The You're the Best Box is ideal for every galentine because the best friends deserve the best gift. Gain a reputation as the best gift giver around with this sophisticated way to acknowledge someone special. This curated gift box is full of thoughtful items, hand-selected to make their day including the You're the Best Bear holding a Blush Pink Heart Wristie, Sugarfina Champagne Bubbles Gummy Bears, Big Heart Tea Co. Blushing Tea, and a 10 oz. Floral Wine Tumbler. Add a Floral Bouquet Scent and record a personalized message to the bear for a one-of-a-kind gift!

The Little Bit of Sunshine Box is sure to make them smile bright! This box is a golden gift idea for someone looking to brighten the day of a loved one and includes the Little Bit of Sunshine Bear holding a Sun Wristie, Sugarfina Rainbow Gummy Bears, Big Heart Tea Co. Cup of Sunshine Tea, and 14 oz. Yellow Transit Tumbler. Add an English Lavender Scent and record your voice to add a personalized message to make this gift truly unique!

MAKE SHOPPING EASY AND CONVENIENT

Start your Valentine's Day shopping early and enjoy great value at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift. Check out the NEW Bear Builder 3D Workshop, a unique animated e-commerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online. Include your own personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend. Or visit the online Bear Builder, a convenient way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony!

Build-A-Bear offers many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered! Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped straight to your home, or if you're in a hurry to get your new furry friend, select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your favorite local Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Lose track of time this Valentine's Day season? Select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – the same day you order it! They'll never know you thought Valentine's Day was next week!

Build-A-Bear has also partnered with Klarna to offer "pay in four" to spread the cost of your gifts into four interest-free payments and stay on top of your budget!

