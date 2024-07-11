Build-A-Bear Workshop Joins Chicago's Magnificent Mile in Iconic Wrigley Building

Beloved Experiential Retail Brand Brings "The Stuff You Love" to Michigan Avenue

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), a multi-generational, multi-dimensional global brand known for its heartwarming, memorable experiences, has opened its newest Workshop in the heart of Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile, housed within the historic Wrigley Building.

Located at 410 Michigan Avenue, the new Build-A-Bear Workshop marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in one of the world's most iconic retail destinations. The Wrigley Building, renowned for its architectural splendor and central location along the Chicago River, provides an unparalleled setting for Guests to experience the magic of creating their own personalized furry friends.

Free Lil Cub Offer for Grand Opening Celebration on July 13

A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 13, in recognition of the official opening of the Workshop on July 3. The first 50 Guests to visit the new store on July 13 will receive a free Lil Cub teddy bear (accessories sold separately). Additionally, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am, bear headbands (while supplies last), mascot appearances and Chicago-themed coloring sheets to allow Guests to experience the unique charm of Build-A-Bear in this historic Chicago landmark.

"At Build-A-Bear Workshop, we are committed to creating unforgettable memories for families and kids of all ages through our unique, hands-on retail experience," said Chris Hurt, Chief Operating Officer at Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We are thrilled to open our Workshop doors in the Wrigley Building, a historic and vibrant tourist location on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, and we look forward to welcoming Guests of all ages to create their very own furry friends."

The new Workshop will offer the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, including the iconic Heart Ceremony, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids, teens and adults alike. Unique to this location, Chicago-themed merchandise will be available, from the sports teams of the city to a bear with a Chicago paw pad in addition to the brand's core and licensed products.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide Guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as "HeartBox" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave." In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company's mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

