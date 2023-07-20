Build Smart. Go Elite! GIGABYTE AORUS ELITE graphics cards and motherboards elevate the PC gaming experience to elite levels

News provided by

GIGABYTE

20 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

TAIPEI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, its AORUS ELITE series motherboards have long been the go-to choice for PC gamers and enthusiasts seeking exceptional value to elevate their gaming experience to the next level. Expanding on the immense success of the AORUS ELITE products, GIGABYTE now introduces the AORUS ELITE series graphics cards, featuring the same distinguished design concept with class-leading performance. These latest additions include the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4060, ensuring gamers can enjoy a seamless gaming experience across their entire system.

Continue Reading

For those seeking premium gaming-focused PC hardware that provides a perfect blend of performance, style, and great value, the AORUS ELITE products are where gamers want to start. Upholding the legacy of best-in-class quality, the AORUS ELITE products are packed with advanced features as one will find on the flagship counterparts. Thanks to meticulous pre-tuning of both the hardware and software, the AORUS ELITE products deliver optimized performance straight out of the box. With cherry-picked GPU cores for higher, more stable boost clocks, gamers can dive into their favorite titles, knowing that their systems are operating at peak performance without manual adjustments.

The AORUS ELITE products are also designed with builders in mind, offering unmatched flexibility and DIY-friendly innovations. Innovative features like M.2 and PCIe EZ-Latch designs on AORUS ELITE motherboards simplify the PC-building process, allowing users to effortlessly create their dream gaming setups. The AORUS ELITE products also boast a stylish design that adds a touch of sophistication to any gaming rig. The exclusive RGB Halo on AORUS ELITE graphics cards create unique lighting effects with rotating fans, allowing gamers to personalize their setups and make them one-of-a-kind.

Build your PC in a smart way and elevate the gaming experience to elite levels by visiting the official website at https://bit.ly/GO_ELITE_2023 to learn more about AORUS ELITE products.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Also from this source

Assemblez avec brio, Go Elite ! Les cartes graphiques et cartes mères AORUS ELITE de GIGABYTE améliorent l'expérience de jeu sur PC à des niveaux exceptionnels

GIGABYTE avanza a COMPUTEX con productos tecnológicos innovadores y excelencia en diseño

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.