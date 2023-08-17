Builders Announces Proud Legacies of Two Board Retirees And Several Board Leadership Changes

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders, a regional leader in workers' compensation and construction insurance, bids a fond farewell to their retiring board members Allen Richardson and Gene Hill. As both possess impressive tenures spanning three decades, their leadership positioned Builders as a billion-dollar enterprise renown for deep expertise, ironclad agent partnerships and indelible economic impact on the State of Georgia.

Mr. Allen Richardson, Co-Founder and Board Chair, pioneered in the turbulent homebuilding industry of the 1990s by offering critical insurance products amid an industry crisis. His decades of leadership were integral to the company's impressive growth and success; and, to commemorate his contributions, Builders will contribute $5,000 to Eagle Ranch, an organization dedicated to childcare and family reunification.

Likewise, Mr. Gene Hill, Director and Chair of the Board Governance Committee, was vital to the company's structure and governance since inception. In recognition of his dedication, Builders will allocate $5,000 to the Orlando Health Foundation, a patient care service provider in Central Florida.

In retrospect, the leadership contributions of Mr. Richardson and Mr. Hill loom large and have fortified the company's position in the industry, leaving behind a lasting legacy deeply interwoven into the company's values and aspirations.

Yet, on this bittersweet occasion, Builders initiated other important Board leadership changes. Namely, Mr. Charles M. Potok was elected Board Chair at the Annual Meeting held on August 15, 2023. Bringing over a decade on the Board knowledge and extensive C-level experience in the insurance industry, Mr. Potok is prepared to carry the torch and propel the company's strategic direction and ongoing success.

Furthermore, and in keeping with their effort to meet the future of America's evolving workforce, Builders announces the appointment of Director Lauren Kirkley as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Director Laura Brightwell as Chair of the Management and Compensation Committee, respectively. These forward-thinking appointments have opened the way for the first two women in Builders' 31-year trajectory to occupy such esteemed positions.

Both Gene and Allen depart with the sincerest thanks and appreciation of the Builders Team, and Builders looks forward to the leadership that Charles, Lauren and Laura will bring for the future.

About Builders

Atlanta-based Builders is a mutual insurance carrier with exceptional expertise in workers' compensation and construction. Builders offers workers compensation, general liability, property, umbrella, commercial auto and builders' risk through an expansive distribution network. Having served policyholders for over 31 years, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 180 employees and 1,100 agency locations across the nation. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best.

For more information about Builders, www.bldrs.com or call 1 (678) 309-4000.

