Builders Named 2023 Top Workplace in Financial Services Industry

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders, a leader in the financial services sector, is delighted to announce its recent recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry by Top Workplaces. This highly coveted award highlights Builders' commitment to excellence and employee well-being positioning the company among banks, insurance companies, brokers and other similar businesses in the industry.

This accolade represents a significant milestone and is the direct result of a comprehensive internal survey conducted among Builders employees. Participants in the survey associated Builders with key attributes such as openness, optimism, progressiveness, dynamism, positivity, adaptability, growth, connectivity and fairness. These responses reflect the exceptional culture fostered within the organization.

Builders' relentless pursuit of improvement drives its ongoing benchmarking against industry standards, amidst competition from numerous formidable companies seeking evaluation. Once again, Builders' exceptional culture has set it apart from its peers, leading to the well-deserved acquisition of this prestigious accolade.

This commendation serves as a testament to Builders' unwavering dedication to establishing an all-encompassing, supportive and flourishing work environment for its entire team by acknowledging the relentless efforts and steadfast commitment displayed by each and every employee. Builders firmly believes that its employees form the foundation of the organization, and it is their remarkable contributions that have enabled the company to outshine its industry counterparts.

Yet Builders understands that fostering a positive work culture is an ongoing endeavor. In light of this, the company remains committed to investing in initiatives that promote diversity, achieve work-life balance and recognize employee excellence. The Built Strong Award, a prominent example of these initiatives, exemplifies Builders' dedication to employee empowerment.

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all our employees for their invaluable contributions, which have propelled us to this remarkable achievement," said Todd Campbell, President & CEO of Builders. "Moving forward, we remain committed to enhancing our company for the benefit of our agents, policyholders and the diverse range of workers, businesses and communities we serve. Great job."

Atlanta-based Builders delivers workers' compensation, general liability, property, commercial auto, umbrella and construction risk insurance through a strong independent agent network. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2022 and a legacy of commercial insurance industry excellence, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 180 employees and 1100 agency locations across the nation. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best. Meet Builders — #InsuranceBuiltStrong.

For more information about Builders, visit www.bldrs.com or call 1 (678) 309-4000.

The Top Workplaces initiative, administered by Energage, is a prestigious program spanning the nation, aiming to pinpoint and acknowledge enterprises that prioritize their people. Top Workplaces are distinguished by their commitment to aspects such as compensation, benefits, work-life balance, coaching and future opportunities. Through its localized and countrywide programs, coupled with accolades for cultural excellence and industry-specific achievements, the Top Workplaces program pays tribute to organizations that foster an environment where employees can thrive and flourish.

