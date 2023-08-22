Builders Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders is proud to announce its certification by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious accolade surveys what Builders employees had to say about their work experience, and this year, 84% of the Builders employees affirmed in a survey that Builders is, in fact, a Great Place To Work—27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place To Work certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. Also, it is the only recognition based entirely on employee opinion, with keen emphasis on spotlighting high-trust workplaces.

"Our leadership team is forging a culture in which our employees are valued, respected and empowered to do their best work for our agents and policyholders. This award demonstrates our employees are flourishing in the enriching work experience that we're dedicated to building together," stated Todd Campbell, CEO and President. "As we expand, innovate and grow, the culture we've established will attract new talent, help us retain our current employees and position us as a brand rivaling the best in the business," added Campbell.

About Builders

Atlanta-based Builders is a mutual insurance carrier with exceptional expertise in workers' compensation and construction. Builders offers workers' compensationgeneral liability, property, umbrella, commercial auto and builders' risk through an expansive distribution network. Having served policyholders for over 31 years, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 180 employees and 1,100 agency locations across the nation. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best.

For more information about Builders, www.bldrs.com or call 1 (678) 309-4000.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, GPTW has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. GPTW helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. GPTW is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

For more information, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com.

