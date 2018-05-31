Builders Capital Opens Office in Colorado Springs, Introducing Residential Construction Lending and Builder Services to Colorado Market

SEATTLE, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, the West Coast's fastest-growing private residential construction lender, today announced the opening of a full-service office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, effective immediately. The new office is led by co-Directors – Colorado Division, Jack and Rod Mason, who each bring more than 20 years of local expertise in residential real estate sales and development.

"We are excited to join Builders Capital and introduce new services as the greater Denver market continues its rapid growth," said Jack Mason. "Builders Capital has been one of the nation's fastest-growing and most innovative providers of private financing. In addition to initial construction lending, we are looking forward to introducing Land Acquisition, Estimating, Purchasing and Fix n' Flip programs in line with Builders Capital's mission to be the builder's most valued relationship," said Rod Mason. "Their resources, industry knowledge and successful track record create opportunities to improve profitability for the builder or developer and increase security for the money we lend," added Jack.

"I am delighted to welcome Jack and Rod to the team and introduce Builders Capital to the Colorado market," said Curt Altig, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Builders Capital. "We are a relationship-driven finance company providing customized construction lending and unique value-added services to residential builders. We have identified a strong need for an experienced, well-capitalized lender to serve the small-to-medium-sized home builder, developer or investor. Over the last decade, we have developed a successful model for working closely with builders to ensure timely project completion and improve profitability, which helps mitigate the risks and improve the returns for our investors," Curt added.

The Colorado office is located at 101 North Cascade Avenue, Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Contact information:

Jack Mason (jack.mason@builders-capital.com 719.332.2556);

Rod Mason (rod.mason@builders-capital.com 719.339.9293)

About Builders Capital: Builders Capital was founded in Seattle, Washington in 2009, near the beginning of a record housing downturn. Since that time, the Builders Capital team has loaned over $800,000,000 for over 1,400 projects. Currently, the company operates in Washington, Oregon, and Colorado, with additional markets scheduled to open soon. For more information, please visit www.builders-capital.com.

Join us on Social Media:

To connect via LinkedIn, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/builders-capital

To connect via Facebook, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/builderscapital

To connect via Twitter, please visit: https://twitter.com/BuildersCapital

Contact:

CURT ALTIG

(206) 267-2655

curt@builders-capital.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/builders-capital-opens-office-in-colorado-springs-introducing-residential-construction-lending-and-builder-services-to-colorado-market-300657805.html

SOURCE Builders Capital

Related Links

https://www.builders-capital.com

