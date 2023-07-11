Builders' Specialty Program Division Announces New Business Owners Policies Program

11 Jul, 2023

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders' Specialty Program Division is excited to announce a new program to offer business owners policies (BOPs) to a wide array of small business owners in 22 states. Builders, a commercial insurance expert with a long history of financial stability, partnered with Accelerant, a leading insurtech firm that improves the exchange of risk by empowering specialty underwriters, to simplify and expedite the insurance buying experience for their mutual clients.

"Our Specialty Division continues to offer creative solutions, allowing Builders to develop a portfolio of meaningful and profitable programs to meet today's market," said Tony Barner, Chief Operating Officer at Builders. "As the needs of program managers and MGAs evolve and change, our flexible approach will deliver innovative capabilities to foster profitable growth over the short and long term."

The program allows quicker turnaround with instant broker license validation and real-time issuance of quotes—binding in a matter of seconds.

"We are dedicated to partnering with sophisticated administrators and believe our approach for this program epitomizes this core value," remarked C. Brent Johnson, Builders' Vice President of Reinsurance & Specialty Business. "We seek to engage with sophisticated MGAs, carriers, reinsurers and intermediaries to expand our reach."

About Builders' Specialty Program Division

Builders' Specialty Program Division is led by C. Brent Johnson and remains committed to bringing effective E&S and admitted solutions to MGAs, insurance carriers and reinsurers that operate in the US property and casualty space. For specialty opportunities, please contact 1 (800) 883-9305 and ask for Tony Barner, Brent Johnson, Ross Mayer or Reed Campbell.

About Builders

Atlanta-based Builders is an A-rated mutual insurance carrier with exceptional expertise in workers' compensation and construction. Builders offers workers compensation, general liability, property, umbrella, builders' risk and low-radius, niche commercial auto through an expansive distribution network. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2022, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 180 employees and 1,100 agency locations across the nation. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best.

For more information about Builders, www.bldrs.com or call 1 (678) 309-4000.

