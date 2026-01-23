Building a Champion Roster: CrossCountry Mortgage Welcomes Industry All-Star Sam Sharp

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, welcomes industry veteran Sam Sharp as Regional Executive Vice President, further strengthening its growing presence in the Chicago market. A Scotsman Guide Top 100 Originator, Sharp brings more than 23 years of mortgage industry experience, along with a deep network of referral partners and a proven track record of elite production.

CrossCountry Mortgage welcomes industry all-star Sam Sharp who is widely recognized throughout the Chicago market. Post this Industry veteran Sam Sharp joins CrossCountry Mortgage as Regional Executive Vice President, bringing more than 23 years of mortgage industry experience. Sharp is widely recognized throughout the Chicago market for his borrower-first approach and long-standing client relationships.

"When you see big names making moves, they're coming to CCM. Top producers are choosing us because we've built a business where you can maximize your mortgage potential," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CCM. "Sam is already a monster of a producer. We're excited to have him on our team and to keep watching him dominate."

Sharp is widely recognized throughout the Chicago market for his borrower-first approach and long-standing client relationships. His approach emphasizes transparency and education for a seamless lending experience — helping hundreds of families each year navigate the homebuying process with confidence and clarity.

"CCM offers the platform, depth of products and operational support to take my business to the next level," said Sharp. "The company's focus on execution and long-term growth is simply unmatched, and I'm looking forward to expanding my presence in Chicago while continuing to serve clients nationwide."

CCM, founded in 2003, has become a trusted destination for borrowers and top mortgage professionals alike, thanks to the company's culture centered around innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. The company's momentum continues to drive forward, closing out 2025 with major milestones and company records. CCM financed 1 in 35 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q4 2025), serving over 131,000 families and originating over $51 billion in total volume.

Sam Sharp (NMLS #224518)

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 8,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

